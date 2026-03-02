Introduce a Teen to Engineering Day provides high schoolers with gateway into technical careers

PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES 03.04.2026 Courtesy Story Picatinny Arsenal

By Tyler Barth



PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Ninety-two teens from across North Jersey and beyond came together on Thursday, Feb. 26 to learn how to launch their own technical careers at the 11th annual “Introduce a Teen to Engineering Day.”



Those in attendance browsed tables providing information on Engineering Under Pressure, Energetics and Warheads, Fire Control for Air and Ground, Robotics, and more. The teens had the chance to discuss STEM topics with some of the nation’s best engineers and scientists and learn what goes into preparing the next generation of U.S. Army armament systems.



Several colleges were present, including the Stevens Institute of Technology, County College of Morris, Fairleigh Dickinson University and NJIT.



According to U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center Supervisory General Engineer Jennifer Page, this event started when the Picatinny Arsenal STEM office saw a need to ensure teens were being introduced to engineering. The first year had five or six tables in the hallway, and Page said it’s been gradually growing since to the 30 tables in the conference center present this year, all the while taking suggestions from attendees on what they want to see.



“There are many ways to be an engineer, and there are many different disciplines. If they have an interest in an area, there’s probably an engineering discipline for them and a career field they can explore,” she said.



The robot dog, a program known as LoneWolf, drew many curious teens. Computer scientist Mary Falcigno noted LoneWolf’s excellent ability to keep Soldiers safe and help them complete missions while looking like “something out of science fiction.”



The teens also had the chance to name the dog, and according to Falcigno, while a name hasn’t been settled on, the team received many excellent suggestions.



“Seeing something that has been popular online in person, plus being able to contribute to naming our robot, made the table a hit with students,” she reflected.



The attendees were also enamored by two tables operated by PM Soldier Lethality. Here, the teens had the chance to lift and hold next generation individual Soldier weapons, the M7 and the M250.



“Everyone’s interested in actually touching what the Soldiers carry, and they’re impressed with how heavy the weapon is,” said Maj. Mark Fischbach. “It hits home that you got to be in shape in the military, and all the things the Soldiers have to go through to be combat effective.”



Jocelyn Lovins, a Morris Catholic High School student, was among the young attendees. Lovins has been accepted to study mechanical engineering at Fairfield University in Connecticut, and will intern at Picatinny Arsenal next summer, helping to package artillery.



“I’ve visited here a few times for other events, and seeing how electricals, mechanicals and chemicals work together to make something, big or small, it has a big impact,” the physics lover explained. Yesenia Lovins, her mother, vividly recalled how excited her daughter was when she came home and spoke of how she wanted to go into engineering.



Jackson Oatley and Ryan Burke came as members of the North Warren Regional High School Robotics Team. Oatley was one of those fascinated by the PM Soldier Lethality table, while Burke was captivated by the COMET Advanced Manufacturing Center’s printing displays.



“I thought it was really cool how they were able to print out different textures and materials. They were able to print out a metal cube, which I thought was very cool,” said Burke.



Reilly Irish of Wallkill Valley High School said he was invited by a teacher, and that while he’s not sure what he wants to do for his career, he found many of the tables intriguing. He said he was most fascinated by the display on area denial munitions.



“It’s the material that they’re made of, I think I’d expect them to be a little heavier than they are,” he quipped.

Maj. Gen. John T. Reim, Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Agile Sustainment and Ammunition and Commanding General of Picatinny Arsenal, spoke from the stage. He noted how important the arsenal’s work is and how critical engineering is in both preserving global stability and in ensuring Soldiers return home.



Reim encouraged the teens to ask questions, to network and explore, and to be aggressive in their pursuits.

“The next piece of technology that will power our Army’s transformation and protect America for the next 250 years might be an idea that starts in your mind right here tonight,” Reim said. “The future isn’t something we just wait for. It’s something we build, and we are counting on you to build it.”