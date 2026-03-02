CAL MED strengthens medical readiness at the Presidio of Monterey

Photo By Joseph Jones | MONTEREY, Calif. — The Presidio of Monterey (POM) is home to some of the Department...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Jones | MONTEREY, Calif. — The Presidio of Monterey (POM) is home to some of the Department of War’s most intellectually demanding missions. Supporting those missions is the California Medical Detachment (CAL MED), which delivers essential healthcare and readiness services to thousands of service members, retirees, students, staff and their families across the installation. POM is nestled along California’s rugged Pacific coastline, which, in addition to its rich history, is known for its scenic beauty. see less | View Image Page

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. — The Presidio of Monterey (POM) is home to some of the Department of War’s most intellectually demanding missions. Supporting those missions is the California Medical Detachment (CAL MED), which delivers essential healthcare and readiness services to thousands of service members, retirees, students, staff, and their families across the installation. POM is nestled along California’s rugged Pacific coastline, which, in addition to its rich history, is known for its scenic beauty.



“Monterey’s coastline is stunning: deep blue waters crashing against rugged cliffs, twisted cypress trees, emerald forests, and nearby Big Sur’s towering redwoods and waterfalls,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Nevins, director of CAL MED. “The mild climate, crisp salt air, and fiery sunsets over the harbor are constant reminders of why POM ranks among the Army’s most beautiful locations,” Nevins added.



During World War II, POM’s strategic location played a critical supporting role in the war effort, and the U.S. Army Medical Department (AMEDD) presence there was essential to sustaining the specialized missions conducted at the installation. POM served primarily as a training and administrative installation, rather than a major port of embarkation or combat hospital center. Located approximately 117 miles south of San Francisco, today POM hosts a diverse military community that includes the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center (DLIFLC), the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), Naval Support Activity Monterey, the Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center, U.S. Coast Guard Station Monterey, and U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey. CAL MED provides safe, high-quality care to approximately 7,000 enrolled beneficiaries across these organizations.



In addition to supporting medical readiness across the U.S. Department of War (DoW), CAL MED is also a strategic partner with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in the POM area. The Major General William H. Gourley VA-DoW Outpatient Clinic opened in June 2017. The Gourley Clinic serves veterans, active-duty service members, and families. The clinic replaced existing and outdated VA and DoW clinics to provide comprehensive health care services to patients in a modern space with improved efficiency and expanded resources.



The three-story, 146,000-square-foot facility provides care for approximately 80,000 military veterans living on California’s Central Coast. The new facility provides primary care and specialty care, including medical/surgical subspecialty clinics, mental health care, audiology, physical and occupational therapy, ancillary and diagnostic service. The clinic replaced the VA Palo Alto Health Care System’s existing clinic to meet the growing healthcare need for Veterans in the region. It was only the second fully integrated VA/DoW facility in the nation when it began operations.



Operating under the Defense Health Agency (DHA), CAL MED is part of a regionally integrated Military Health System designed to ensure standardized, coordinated care across installations. Although the Presidio does not have a large inpatient medical facility, CAL MED provides comprehensive primary care, preventive medicine, and medical readiness services on-site. When specialty or advanced care is required, patients are referred to regional partners, including Madigan Army Medical Center (MAMC), ensuring continuity of care without disrupting mission readiness.



This coordination reflects the strength of the DHA network, which connects military treatment facilities across geographic distances. When cases exceed local capability—such as complex surgical procedures, specialty consultations, or extended inpatient care, CAL MED works closely with regional military and civilian healthcare partners to ensure patients receive the appropriate level of treatment.



“CAL MED provides care for service members from all branches of the joint force,” said Nevins. “Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, and Coast Guard.”



At the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center (DLIFLC), one of the Department of War’s most academically rigorous training environments, medical readiness plays a vital role in mission success. Students endure long hours of intensive language instruction under sustained cognitive demands. CAL MED supports this effort through routine medical care, preventive health services and early intervention for illness or stress-related conditions, helping maintain the health and focus necessary to complete demanding training pipelines.



Similarly, the Naval Postgraduate School relies on a healthy and resilient population to sustain its advanced graduate education and research mission. CAL MED’s readiness services, immunizations, physical exams, and preventive health programs directly support the academic continuity and operational effectiveness of military officers, government civilians, and international partners studying at the institution.



“CAL MED has healthcare providers representing multiple branches,” Nevins said. “Support from MAMC, David Grant Medical Center, and Naval Health Clinic Lemoore all work together, truly embodying the Defense Health Agency’s integrated, joint approach to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care and sustaining medical readiness across the services."



Preventive medicine remains a cornerstone of CAL MED’s mission. By reducing the spread of illness, promoting wellness, and addressing health concerns early, the medical team helps safeguard both individual well-being and overall installation readiness. Through close coordination with regional partners and a commitment to patient-centered care, CAL MED continues to ensure that the Presidio of Monterey’s diverse and mission-focused community remains medically ready to meet the demands of national defense.