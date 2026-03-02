(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CAL MED strengthens medical readiness at the Presidio of Monterey

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Joseph Jones 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    MONTEREY, Calif. — The Presidio of Monterey (POM) is home to some of the Department of War’s most intellectually demanding missions. Supporting those missions is the California Medical Detachment (CAL MED), which delivers essential healthcare and readiness services to thousands of service members, retirees, students, staff and their families across the installation. POM is nestled along California’s rugged Pacific coastline, which, in addition to its rich history, is known for its scenic beauty.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 16:35
    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Presidio of Monterey
    readiness
    Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific
    medical
    Defense Health Agency

