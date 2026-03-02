MONTEREY, Calif. — The Presidio of Monterey (POM) is home to some of the Department of War’s most intellectually demanding missions. Supporting those missions is the California Medical Detachment (CAL MED), which delivers essential healthcare and readiness services to thousands of service members, retirees, students, staff and their families across the installation. POM is nestled along California’s rugged Pacific coastline, which, in addition to its rich history, is known for its scenic beauty.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 16:35
|Photo ID:
|9547140
|VIRIN:
|260303-D-RF324-1670
|Resolution:
|4088x2983
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CAL MED strengthens medical readiness at the Presidio of Monterey, by Joseph Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CAL MED strengthens medical readiness at the Presidio of Monterey
No keywords found.