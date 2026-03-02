CAL MED strengthens medical readiness at the Presidio of Monterey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MONTEREY, Calif. — The Presidio of Monterey (POM) is home to some of the Department of War’s most intellectually demanding missions. Supporting those missions is the California Medical Detachment (CAL MED), which delivers essential healthcare and readiness services to thousands of service members, retirees, students, staff and their families across the installation. POM is nestled along California’s rugged Pacific coastline, which, in addition to its rich history, is known for its scenic beauty.