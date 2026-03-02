Connecticut National Guard hosts third annual “Warrior Chef” competition

Photo By Timothy Koster | U.S. Army Pfc. Jajleah Harris, a culinary specialist with the 1109th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group, chops onions during the Connecticut National Guard's third annual Warrior Chef Competition Feb. 28, 2026, at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut. The Warrior Chef Competition was a culminating event for a statewide 92G training event, here. see less | View Image Page

The Connecticut National Guard hosted its third annual Warrior Chef competition, an event for the state’s 92G, Culinary Specialists, to showcase their skills at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, Feb. 28, 2026.

There were three teams that competed, representing the 1109th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group, 118th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, and 192nd Engineer Battalion.

“It’s great bragging rights for us amongst the 92Gs and the cooks in the military,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nicholas Berube, the state food advisor. “So, we can brag, like, who’s the best?”

In the end, when the plates were cleaned and bellies were filled, the 118th took home the honor of top chefs in the Connecticut Army National Guard, dethroning the two-time champions from the 192nd.

But the Warrior Chef competition is more than just winning bragging rights or being known as the best Culinary Specialists in the state; it’s the culmination of a three-day training event for the states 92Gs to remain on top of their craft.

“I’ve learned a lot from my Sergeant and my battle buddies,” said Pfc. Jahleah Harris, a culinary specialist with the 1109th. “It’s really exciting.”

Each team was required to come up with their own menu using fresh ingredients and had limited time to prepare, cook, and plate their dish all while only using the tools available to them in a standard Mobile Kitchen Trailer, or MKT.

The idea for Warrior Chef came from Berube, who participates in the Connecticut Restaurant Association’s ProStart, a two-year industry-driven, career-building program for high school students.

He serves as a judge for these students and their culinary programs and thought it would be an interesting idea to “flip the script a little bit” by inviting these high schoolers to be judges for a military cooking competition. Now, in its third year, Warrior Chef has become a trifecta of quality, hands-on training for Connecticut Army National Guard soldiers, a morale-boosting friendly competition, and a community outreach program that allows high school culinary students the opportunity to see what it’s like to be a military culinary specialist.

This year, students from Waterford High School’s culinary program, as well as Sarah Ramos, the school’s culinary program director, served as judges for Warrior Chef and, for the first time, they were joined by local food bloggers Brandon (@baldbites) and Casey (@cheatmealfoodz), who provided professional critiques of each dish.

After announcing the winner, Brig. Gen. Michael Sipples, assistant adjutant general for the Connecticut Army National Guard, had some encouraging words for these cooks as they head back out to the field.

“I’m an infantryman and we fight with our belly,” said Sipples. “Don’t ever underestimate the importance of what you do.”