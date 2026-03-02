Courtesy Photo | Since May, contractors have been meticulously placing rocks in a wave-like pattern...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Since May, contractors have been meticulously placing rocks in a wave-like pattern beneath the spillway at Lock and Dam 22. This innovative design is part of the first-ever Fish Passage on the Upper Mississippi River, a project aimed at enhancing aquatic connectivity and ecosystem health. Photo by Joe Stadele, J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. see less | View Image Page

Lock and Dam 22 Fish Passage Project Taking Shape

Construction of the Fish Passage Project at Lock and Dam 22 on the Mississippi River has progressed steadily since it began last May. Crews are nearing completion of the final two weirs in the rock ramp, making the fish passage structure fully visible for the first—and last—time before it becomes submerged under water when the project is finished.

“This is a rare opportunity to see the first structure of its kind in the Mississippi River before it becomes part of the future river ecosystem,” said Ty Jones, contracting officer representative for the project. “It’s been great seeing the project go from a drawing on paper, to a digital rendering, to a miniature model, and now to full-scale construction.”

Once the weirs are finished, the contractor will complete the remaining rock access berms that stabilize the ramp and weirs.

Concrete placement for the sill and downstream floor slabs in the intake structure is ongoing, and scaffolding has been installed along the underside of the dam to facilitate conduit placement. Much of the electrical work on the Missouri side of the project is complete, and fabrication of mooring dolphins and bulkheads is underway, with final shipments scheduled later this year.

The fish passage structure, located on the spillway portion of the dam, extends downstream into the tailwater area and is designed to reconnect fragmented river habitats. The structure will allow fish to move upstream to river and tributary areas that became limited when the lock and dam was constructed in the 1930s. The goal of this reconnection is to increase the size and distribution of migratory fish populations.

Adaptive management strategies, including pre- and post-construction monitoring, will ensure the structure’s effectiveness and provide valuable insights for future fish passage projects.

“This project will benefit more than 30 native fish species, including paddlefish, shovelnose sturgeon, channel catfish, and smallmouth buffalo,” said Project Manager Dr. Alaina Pfenning-Butterworth. “By making it easier for fish to access spawning and feeding areas, we’re supporting biodiversity and restoring critical habitats.”

The Lock and Dam 22 Fish Passage Project is part of the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program (NESP), which aims to enhance the ecological health of the Mississippi River while maintaining efficient navigation.

Construction is expected to continue through 2027, with adaptive management and monitoring extending well into the future.

“The Lock and Dam 22 Fish Passage Project is poised to make a lasting impact on the health of the Mississippi River ecosystem while advancing NESP’s broader goals of protecting, restoring, and enhancing the environment,” Program Manager Marshall Plumley added.

For updates, visit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District website at [www.mvr.usace.army.mil/nesp/ld22-fish-passage.](www.mvr.usace.army.mil/nesp/ld22-fish-passage)