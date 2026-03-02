Avoid wild goose chase with wildlife

Courtesy Photo | Raccoon kits discovered in a generator trailer were removed and relocated by Directorate of Public Works wildlife biologists. Do not interact with wildlife as they can carry diseases and bite. see less | View Image Page

By Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division wildlife biologists

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Warmer weather is on the way come spring and so is the potential for encountering wildlife. While wildlife viewing can be a fun pastime, some animal encounters are less than pleasant, especially when they occur in and around residential areas.

The Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Wildlife Office, pest management staff and Fort Carson conservation law enforcement officers are available to help resolve most of the problems people may encounter with wildlife on Fort Carson. Most of the wildlife on the installation is rather harmless, but some species are unpredictable and potentially dangerous. The best policy is to never approach or feed any wildlife and admire them from a distance and leave them alone.

Some species, such as raccoons and coyotes, are becoming increasingly adapted to living full-time in urban environments. For other wildlife species, drought and wildfire can displace them into developed areas. Drought can reduce the amounts of wild fruits, seeds and nuts available while fire can temporarily remove food sources.

Watered yards, birdbaths and pools can inadvertently provide sources of water for wildlife and garbage, pet food and bird feeders can provide food. Chances of encounters with bear, deer and even lions in housing areas could increase as a result.

It is also a good policy to avoid attracting wildlife to homes. Feeding any species of big game animal, foxes or coyotes is illegal in Colorado and creates unnecessary risks for children and pets in neighborhoods. Keep in mind all species found on Fort Carson are protected by state and federal laws and hunting or killing wildlife in the cantonment area is not permitted by regulation.

The following wildlife inhabit Fort Carson.

Nesting birds

Each spring on Fort Carson a variety of bird species seek out suitable areas for nesting. Places like brick walls, protected porches and carports are barn swallow favorites, while other species stuff holes with nesting material or build nests on top of porch lights or eaves. Several species of birds are very adapted to neighborhood environments and are habituated to humans.

Removing or disturbing active nests is a violation of federal and state laws. The Fort Carson wildlife biologists can offer some relief if contacted at the first hint of bird nesting trouble. Don’t wait until the bird is on eggs or feeding young to call. Blackbirds nesting in shrubs and trees around homes are sometimes troubling to residents, especially when they have young birds in a nest. They will fly and hover around people to distract them from their nest. Though it may feel threatening, these birds will not hurt people. The best way to legally deal with the situation is to walk away.

Every year the Fort Carson wildlife office receive calls about employees being chased by nesting geese. Some geese are defensive of their expectant young and may peck someone if provoked. Most often, they are just warning people to stay away from their nest. The best way to avoid being chased is to walk around, not between, the guarding goose and the nest they are protecting. Harassing a nesting goose or disturbing its nest is illegal, so the best way to avoid confrontation is to keep some distance from the goose. It takes about a month for goose eggs to hatch, so people may want to put up a sign to warn others to avoid the area around an active goose nest.

Coyotes

Of all the wildlife found in the cantonment area, coyotes pose the greatest risk to people and their pets. Reports of coyotes attacking and killing pets, including large dogs, are increasing along the Front Range of Colorado. Each year the DPW Environmental Division receives reports of coyotes with mange in the cantonment area. It is a common mistake to think that coyotes with mange have rabies, but rabies is actually uncommon in coyotes in Colorado.

Keep pets safe by keeping them on a leash, especially when hiking or running on one of the many trails on Fort Carson. Never approach a coyote, especially if accompanied by a dog or a small child. Coyotes are attracted to housing areas in search of easy prey such as raccoons and mice and may kill small pets left out at night. If a coyote or group of coyotes approaches, throw rocks or sticks to frighten it away. Use a loud, authoritative voice to frighten the animal.

Raccoons

The raccoon is a common resident of Fort Carson, but because they are active at night, they are not frequently seen. They are common in the housing areas, especially at homes where pet food is left outdoors. If ripped open bags of pet food are found in garages or hummingbird feeders are torn down, it may be a sign there is a raccoon in the neighborhood. Less commonly, they will settle in an attic or garage to raise their young.

Because coyotes and mountain lions prey on raccoons, it is wise not to attract them to homes. If feeding birds, bring in feeders at night and sweep away excess seed on the ground. Keep pet food behind closed doors and don’t leave it outside at night. Throwing food into dumpsters that are not properly closed can also attract raccoons, which may then become trapped inside.

Bears

Black bears occur throughout Colorado and are found everywhere including where people live and work. The best way to prevent encounters with bears in an urban environment is to eliminate their access to food. Food sources that are common in residential and business areas include dumpster/trash cans that are not secured, pet food that is left out and other food sources such as bird feeders.

Bears are also active and feed at night. Putting trash cans out in the morning, securing trash can lids and bringing pet food in are all great ways to keep bears away. Please report all bear encounters to the local housing point of contact. If bears become dangerous then report encounters to the conservation law enforcement officers as soon as possible by calling military police dispatch at 719-284-6370.

Snakes

Every year the wildlife office receives a number of calls about snakes from worried residents in the housing areas. Sometimes rattlesnakes are found in housing, but it is rare. Most encounters are with harmless bullsnakes and garter snakes. If a snake is encountered that looks like a rattlesnake, take children and pets inside and call the wildlife office immediately at 719-646-9065 or military police dispatch at 719-284-6370 and ask for a conservation law enforcement officer.

If not experienced with snake identification, never approach a snake, even a small one, as all snakes will bite if provoked. The best strategy is to walk away and report the location of the snake to wildlife personnel. Generally, all snakes will leave the area if left alone.

Other wildlife

People working or living on Fort Carson might encounter other wildlife such as bats and rabbits, when at home, work or outside. For safety reasons, limit exposure by keeping a distance and not handling wildlife. If wildlife is accessing buildings, yards or areas people are working in, consider using exclusion to keep them out. Examples of using exclusion include repairing holes in fences and buildings. Ensure that the wildlife being excluded has left the area to prevent them from being trapped.

For more information about wildlife at Fort Carson, call the wildlife office at 719-646-9065 or 719-725-8217. To report a dangerous wildlife problem or emergency, call the military police dispatch at 719-284-6370.