Seminar Strengthens Fleet Food Service Readiness

Photo By Frank Valdez | Mr. Jade Metz, NAVSUP FLC San Diego Food Service Management Analyst, presented to attendees at the SUPPO/FSO/Leading CS Seminar Jan. 28–29 at Mercer Hall Galley aboard Naval Base San Diego (Photo by Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rolando Abad, Jr.). see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center San Diego’s (FLCSD) Navy Food Management Team hosted the SUPPO/FSO/Leading CS Seminar Jan. 28–29 at Mercer Hall Galley, delivering focused training designed to strengthen food service execution as well as readiness across the Fleet.

The two-day seminar brought together Supply Officers, Food Service Officers, and Leading Culinary Specialists for a concentrated forum addressing the technical, procedural, and leadership challenges that directly shape food service outcomes afloat. The event emphasized current guidance, inspection, and assessment expectations, operational best practices, and practical tools that translate standards into measurable performance aboard ships.

Food service plays a key role in Sailor health, morale, and mission readiness. The seminar reinforced this connection by aligning participants with the Navy Food Management Team's expectations and inspection criteria, clarifying evaluation processes, and supporting accountability at the deckplate level. Attendees gained actionable insights to better prepare their commands for assessments while maintaining compliance through daily execution.

Operational best practices were a central focus, notably in areas that consistently drive results. Discussions reinforced sound Basic Allowance for Subsistence execution and menu planning practices that support healthier, higher-quality meals while preserving consistency and discipline. These fundamentals underline the importance of leadership involvement and attention to detail in sustaining strong galley operations.

The seminar also emphasized financial stewardship and inventory discipline as core elements of successful food service programs. Participants reviewed methods to strengthen controls, improve accountability, and responsibly manage resources, ensuring galleys remain resilient and able to support operational demands.

Collaboration appeared as another key theme. The seminar illustrated the value of strong relationships among shipboard teams, NAVSUP, Regional Operations Networks, and supporting stakeholders. Effective coordination and common understanding across these organizations enable consistent execution and timely problem-solving in dynamic environments.

The seminar's combined impact extended beyond technical proficiency. By investing in leader development and reinforcing expectations, the training directly supported improved Sailor experience and morale, with clear ramifications for readiness and endurance across the Fleet.

“Our objective was to deliver a training designed to empower Food Service Officers and Culinary Specialists with practical tools, to sharpen their awareness of policy and procedural requirements, and to promote proven leadership practices across the fleet to effectively manage food service operations in complex operational environments,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rolando “Jojo” Abad, NAVSUP FLCSD Director, Navy Food Management Team. “We are confident this seminar accomplished those goals.”

"Our culinary teams are on the front lines of sustaining our most critical asset, our Sailors,” said Cmdr. Hisham Semaan, NAVSUP FLCSD’s Director of Fleet Operations. “This seminar provided an invaluable forum to arm our leaders with the tools to elevate everything from menu quality to financial discipline. The result is a direct, positive impact on Sailor morale, which is the bedrock of our Fleet's readiness and warfighting advantage."

Attendees returned to their commands prepared to elevate Sailor care, improve readiness, and sustain the Surface Force as the benchmark for world-class food service.