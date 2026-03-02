Cyber Warriors Sharpen Skills During Annual MOBEX

Photo By Ensign Jalan Albea | Cmdr. Avondoglio, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Cyber Protection Team Pensacola, speaks to participating cyber protection teams during Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) January 2026. MOBEX’s translate classroom instruction into operational readiness in support of reserve integration for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Hennessy) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla.– Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Pensacolahosted 20 Sailors from Navy Reserve Commander, U.S. 10th Fleet Cyber Protection Team (CPT) Pensacola and their active-duty counterparts during a Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) at Corry Station, January 2026.

The two-week training evolution was designed to translate classroom instruction into operational readiness. First Class Petty Officer Hafley, CPT training team lead with NIOC Pensacola, who spearheaded development of the training and exercise, explained the guiding philosophy behind the event.

"The objective was clear: bridge the gap between training and operations," said Hafley. "By aligning every lab with specific Joint Qualification Requirements, we ensured our Sailors gained the exact technical proficiency needed to defend the network on day one."

The hands-on methodology prepared the team for the exercise's culmination: a full-spectrum, simulated real-world cyber defense scenario. The high-pressure event tested the integrated team's ability to detect, counter, and neutralize sophisticated digital threats in real time.

"MOBEX January 2026 was designed to forge a single, integrated cyber defense force between active and reserve components," said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Pair, a Cyber Protection Team operations officer. "By training side-by-side in a realistic environment, we build the muscle memory and trust required for seamless integration. This exercise proves our model is creating a ready, lethal and proficient total force."

A key outcome of the exercise was the full qualification of three Sailors in advanced cyber work roles. Completion of MOBEX January 2026 ensures the Navy has a deeper bench of cyber professionals ready to protect critical information systems and command and control infrastructure. The qualifications earned by these three Sailors further enhances CPT Pensacola’s readiness and capacity to respond effectively if activated in support of operational requirements.

For more information on NIOC Pensacola, visit the public webpage at https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil/nioc-pensacola/ or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NIOCPensacola.