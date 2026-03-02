(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cyber Warriors Sharpen Skills During Annual MOBEX

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cyber Warriors Sharpen Skills During Annual MOBEX

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Ensign Jalan Albea 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Cmdr. Avondoglio, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Cyber Protection Team Pensacola, speaks to participating cyber protection teams during Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) January 2026. MOBEX’s translate classroom instruction into operational readiness in support of reserve integration for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Hennessy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 17:00
    Photo ID: 9545049
    VIRIN: 260130-N-WY141-8497
    Resolution: 4673x2925
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Warriors Sharpen Skills During Annual MOBEX, by ENS Jalan Albea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cyber Warriors Sharpen Skills During Annual MOBEX

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Reserve
    MOBEX
    Cyber Protection Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery