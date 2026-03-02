Cmdr. Avondoglio, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Cyber Protection Team Pensacola, speaks to participating cyber protection teams during Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) January 2026. MOBEX’s translate classroom instruction into operational readiness in support of reserve integration for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Hennessy)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 17:00
|Photo ID:
|9545049
|VIRIN:
|260130-N-WY141-8497
|Resolution:
|4673x2925
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cyber Warriors Sharpen Skills During Annual MOBEX, by ENS Jalan Albea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cyber Warriors Sharpen Skills During Annual MOBEX
No keywords found.