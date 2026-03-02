Cyber Warriors Sharpen Skills During Annual MOBEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Avondoglio, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Cyber Protection Team Pensacola, speaks to participating cyber protection teams during Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) January 2026. MOBEX’s translate classroom instruction into operational readiness in support of reserve integration for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Hennessy)