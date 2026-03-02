Football at the Farthest North

Courtesy Photo | The first Ice Bowl was played on January 1, 1949 between the Ladd Field Flyers and the University of Alaska Polar Bears. The annual contest drew up to 2,500 local spectators and garnered interest far beyond the local Fairbanks community. Billed as “the farthest North football game ever,” the event garnered national interest and the Associated Press put out several articles over the years, spotlighting its novelty and the extreme temperatures. (Courtesy Photo provided by 354th Fighter Wing Historian's Office) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | The first Ice Bowl was played on January 1, 1949 between the Ladd Field Flyers and the...... read more read more

Football recently took the epicenter of the sporting world as the big game once again captured the nation’s attention. This annual tradition has been a staple for decades, but long before professional football adopted its modern championship format, Fairbanks, Alaska hosted its own annual bowl game - one that saw airmen, soldiers, and college students battle on the gridiron in conditions few others would have braved.

An idea of an annual bowl game was first concocted by local sportswriters and the University of Alaska (Fairbanks) staff, who wanted a New Years Day game to rival with the big college bowl games. The game became known as the “Ice Bowl” and pitted football teams from the university against airmen and soldiers from Ladd Field Air Force Base, now Fort Wainwright.

The first Ice Bowl was played on January 1, 1949 between the Ladd Field Flyers and the University of Alaska Polar Bears. The annual contest drew up to 2,500 local spectators and garnered interest far beyond the local Fairbanks community.[1] Billed as “the farthest North football game ever,” the event garnered national interest and the Associated Press put out several articles over the years, spotlighting its novelty and the extreme temperatures.

Among the game’s more unusual features were special ground rules requiring players to wear multiple layers of clothing to ward off hypothermia, and a snow-covered field marked with coal dust rather than chalk. To further reduce the threat of frostbite, an additional rule required players to rotate off the field every five minutes.[2] From 1949 through 1952, national newspapers that listed scores from the major New Year’s Day college bowl games frequently included the Ice Bowl in Fairbanks.

The novelty and national interest, however, did not translate into especially compelling football. Thick snow laden fields, mitten covered hands, and temperatures as low as -25 F made for slopy play and few scoring opportunities. In the first three of the Ice Bowls, a single field goal by the university was the only score that either team could muster.

For the university, putting a team on the field was no small undertaking. In 1949 the university only had about 175 male students. To fill out a 35-man roster, nearly 20 percent of the male student body was required to take the field. This ratio declined only slightly in the subsequent years.[3]

As the population of the Fairbanks North Star Borough continued to balloon—largely due to the expansion of Eielson Air Force Base—it became clear that there was both an appetite for football beyond the annual New Year’s Day contest and a sufficient pool of young military men to support a league. In 1950, a small football league was formed, consisting of two Ladd Field teams, one Eielson team, and Army teams from Fort Richardson and Big Delta. Although the University of Alaska explored joining the league, the idea was ultimately abandoned due to the school’s small student body.

By the fall of 1951, the league had expanded to six teams, with separate Army and Air Force squads. Collectively, the teams became known as the Northern Alaska Football Conference. A civilian team, the Fairbanks Huskies, also competed against the military teams as a non-league opponent.

Ironically, the success of the league contributed to the demise of the Ice Bowl. With months of experience gained through competitive play, and the ability to pick the best players from two teams, Ladd gained a significant advantage over their collegiate opponents. In the fourth Ice Bowl contest, the Ladd Field Flyers, ended their scoring drought, erupting for 47 unanswered points in a rout over the Polar Bears. The university did not field a team in subsequent years, and the annual spectacle ended after four contests.

In the years that followed, football was a major source of pride and helped bolster morale on Alaskan military bases. On Eielson, games were played behind Baker Field House and the regularly had over a thousand fans in attendance. The Eielson Outlaws, the name given to the Air Force team on base, was one of the powerhouse teams and won the Alaska Air Command title several times in the 1950s.

Though the Ice Bowl and the Northern Alaska Football Conference ended long ago, their legacy endures through winter contests like the recently played Commander’s Cup hockey game. The same competitive drive showcased by Eielson’s Outlaws on the gridiron more than seven decades ago is still apparent when Eielson’s current generation of Icemen compete.

[1] “Ladd Eleven Snaps Jinx in Ice Bowl,” Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, December 31, 1951, 1. [2] Tom Henry, “Ice Bowl Classic is Tradition in North,” Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, December 24, 1951. 4. [3] David Reamer, “Alaska Football History: From the Ice Bowl to a Serial Killer,” Anchorage Daily News, October 22, 2023, A3.