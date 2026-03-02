Fort Benning dedicates H2F center to Georgia native, Olympian, Army hero

Photo By Patrick Albright | Fort Benning leaders and members of the Crook family cut the ceremonial ribbon for the newly dedicated Command Sgt. Maj. Edward “Eddie” Crook Jr. Soldier Performance Readiness Center at Fort Benning, Ga., Feb. 27, 2026. The state-of-the-art facility, designed to enhance Soldier readiness, was dedicated to Crook in recognition of his lifetime commitment to excellence as both an athlete and a decorated Army veteran. see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Fort Benning dedicated the Soldier Performance Readiness Center on Sand Hill to the late Command Sgt. Maj. Edward “Eddie” Crook Jr. in a ceremony attended by post leaders, community members, and the Crook family Feb. 27.

A Georgia native, Crook was both a 1960 Olympic boxing champion and a decorated combat Veteran. The dedication connects his personal legacy of resilience and elite athleticism to the building’s modern mission: preparing Soldiers for the rigors of combat.

“This building is far more than brick, mortar, and state-of-the-art gym equipment,” said Col. Christopher Hallows, 197th Infantry Brigade commander and host of the ceremony. “This is the new heart of Soldier readiness on Sand Hill.”

The Crook Soldier Performance Readiness Center will serve as the installation's hub for the Holistic Health and Fitness, or H2F, system. As the Army’s official program of record for health and fitness, H2F is designed to increase Soldier readiness and lethality by providing comprehensive support across five domains: physical, mental, nutritional, sleep and spiritual.

“For anyone who has a dream but feels that they may be too old or that their moment has passed, let me leave you with [Crook's] words: ‘You must believe you can do it,’” said Terri Crook, daughter of the honoree. “That belief is how he won an Olympic gold medal at 31 years of age, how he led and protected his troops in Vietnam, and how he lived every single day.”

From the boxing ring to the battlefield and beyond, Crook forged a life of extraordinary distinction. His journey began in the boxing gyms of Detroit, where he rose to become a Golden Glove Champion, a path that culminated in winning a gold medal alongside teammate Muhammad Ali at the 1960 Olympics in Rome.

Following his Olympic victory, he embarked on a decorated 30-year Army career. He served two combat tours in Vietnam, earning a Silver Star, a Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts for his actions. A consummate athlete, he also quarterbacked an All-Army Football Team to a championship title and was named its most valuable player.

Throughout his life, Crook was a dedicated mentor, founding the ‘Smokers’ boxing program at Fort Benning and lending his expertise to help select future Olympians. He was a graduate of Troy State University and a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Crook passed away on July 25, 2005.

“His legacy will watch over every future Soldier who trains here,” Hallows said, “pushing them to be stronger, to be better, and to be ready.”