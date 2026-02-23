Chief Master Sgt. Rankin takes reins as 145th Airlift Wing command chief

Photo By Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy S. Mullins, 145th Airlift Wing (AW) outgoing command chief, left, gives a speech as Col. Marshal T. Haylett, 145th AW commander, middle, and Chief Master Sgt. Tracie B. Rankin, 145th AW incoming command chief, listen during a change of responsibility ceremony held at the Charlotte Air National Guard base, Feb. 27, 2026. Rankin assumed responsibilty as the 145th AW command chief from Mullins who assumed responsibilty in 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove) see less | View Image Page

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tracie B. Rankin assumed responsibility as the 145th Airlift Wing (AW) command chief from Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy S. Mullins during a change of responsibility ceremony held at the Charlotte Air National Guard base, Feb. 27, 2026.

Rankin, a 28-year member of the 145th Airlift Wing, becomes the senior enlisted leader responsible for advising wing leadership and advocating for the readiness, welfare and professional development of the wing’s enlisted force. “Assuming the role of command chief is the highest honor of my career and I am humbled by the trust placed in me by wing leadership,” Rankin said. “It means carrying out the wing commander’s intent, priorities, mission and vision with the main focus on the readiness of our Airmen.”

Rankin began her military career in 1997 as a supply airman and has held several leadership roles across the wing, including 145th Logistics Readiness Squadron quality assurance, 145th Mission Support Group first sergeant, 145th AW Inspector General superintendent, 145th Force Support Squadron (FSS) force development superintendent and 145th FSS senior enlisted leader. Her vast experience has prepared her to serve Airmen across the organization. She succeeds Mullins, who served as the 145th AW’s command chief and helped shape initiatives focused on strengthening warrior ethos, empowering non-commissioned officers and advancing professional military education. Rankin intends to build on that foundation while introducing an additional focus on integration across the wing.

“My vision is to forge the wing into one lethal, unbeatable team by empowering our Airmen to lead and make decisions at the lowest level,” Rankin said.

During the ceremony, Mullins reflected on his longstanding professional relationship with Rankin and their shared journey through the enlisted ranks. He described the moment in which they understand their leadership calling. “At that point, we were all in on this Air Force thing and we knew that we wanted to do more to serve the greater good,” Mullins recalled. “So it’s really awesome to be standing here today being able to hand the reins over to her and see that dream become reality.”

Rankin said she is most excited about leading the Airmen of the 145th AW and continuing the legacy established by Mullins. Key focus areas that Rankin outlined tol guide her tenure are strengthening warrior ethos, empowering non-commissioned officers, advancing military education and improving integration across the enlisted corps to break down organizational silos.

“As excited as I am for her and all that she’s going to do with the position,”said Mullins. I’m even more excited for you all, because I know what kind of legacy she will leave while she’s here and I’m willing to bet it will be unmatched for years to come.”

Rankin emphasized that Airmen should expect a leader who listens, serves and challenges the organization to continually improve. She also encouraged junior enlisted members to remain committed to lifelong learning and professional development.

“My leadership philosophy is to be humble, vulnerable and uncomfortable,” Rankin explained. “This means I will admit mistakes, be transparent to build trust and ensure we never become complacent. I have absolute faith in every one of our Airmen as we write the next chapter together.”

The change of responsibility ceremony formally marks the transfer of enlisted leadership authority and symbolizes continuity, trust and commitment to mission readiness within the wing.