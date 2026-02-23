Command Sgt. Maj. Brad Simmons Assumes Responsibility as Senior Enlisted Leader of Camp Atterbury–Muscatatuck Training Center

Photo By Staff Sgt. Dewayne Johnson | Indiana Army National Guard incoming Garrison Command Sgt. Major Brad Simmons, receives the unit colors from the Garrison Commander Col. Daniel Bell, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 27, 2026. The passing of the colors is a military tradition that signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the installation. (U.S, Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. DeWayne Johnson) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. – Command Sgt. Maj. Brad Simmons formally assumed responsibilities as the senior enlisted leader of the Camp Atterbury–Muscatatuck Training Center during a change of responsibility ceremony Feb. 27, 2026.

Indiana Army National Guard Soldiers and installation employees joined family and friends to mark Simmons’ assumption of the role and Command Sgt. Maj. Josh Butler’s departure. Simmons and Butler, alongside Col. Daniel Bell, commander of the Camp Atterbury Joint Maneuver Training Center, participated in the ceremonial passing of the colors, symbolizing the transition of responsibility.

Simmons comes to Camp Atterbury from the 190th Motor Transportation Battalion in Michigan City where he had been assigned since 2024. He is slated to graduate from the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy in April, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in management with a concentration in supply chain management. During his 26 years of service, Simmons has deployed multiple times, including tours in Kuwait, Iraq and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Simmons and his wife, Megan, have two children.

In remarks following the ceremony, Simmons acknowledged Camp Atterbury’s history and its continuing role in supporting national defense efforts.

“Camp Atterbury has a long and storied history, from its establishment in 1942 to its vital role today in training and mobilizing our nation’s finest,” Simmons said. “Its mission to provide top-tier logistical and training support is as critical as ever, and I am committed to upholding that standard.”

Bell, who assumed command in December, echoed those sentiments and highlighted the installation’s unique mission supporting not only the Indiana Army National Guard, but the broader Army force.

“This is a complex environment,” Bell said. “However, you’re going to do a great job, and I am extremely happy to work with you.”

Butler, who will retire from military service in the coming weeks, thanked the installation workforce for making the assignment meaningful.

“The Soldiers train hard every season. The civilians and employees who quietly keep this garrison running day in and day out. The leaders who lean forward when things get difficult,” Butler said. “This team handled growth, turbulence and change and never lost focus of its mission.”

Camp Atterbury–Muscatatuck Training Center, a federally owned installation licensed to and operated by the Indiana National Guard, serves as Indiana’s premier joint training center supporting National Guard, active-duty, Reserve and interagency partners through year-round training and readiness operations. Spanning more than 34,000 acres in central Indiana, the installation provides world-class ranges, urban training environments and specialized facilities that enable units to prepare for domestic response and overseas missions in complex operational environments.

In alignment with Army modernization efforts, Camp Atterbury–Muscatatuck Training Center supports emerging capabilities, including unmanned aerial systems and counter-UAS training, and remains one of two National Guard installations designated to support large-scale mobilization operations for contingency and rotational forces.