SOAR Week strengthens community and inspires next generation of Airmen

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Airmen and community members gathered at Moody Air Force Base Feb. 23–27, 2026, to celebrate Saluting Our Aviation Roots Week, a five-day event highlighting the installation’s mission, heritage and the Airmen who execute it daily.

A team led by Capt. Iriolexis Bierle, 71st Rescue Squadron HC-130J pilot and SOAR project officer in charge, created an event that connected Team Moody with the local community through education, outreach and heritage-focused activities.

“SOAR Week is comprised of Airmen visits to local schools, two days of static displays featuring base and guest aircraft, aerial demonstrations, a keynote speaker at Hoffman Auditorium, and finally, Heritage Room talks with past and present Moody AFB aviators,” Bierle said.

More than 1,000 visitors attended events throughout the week, gaining insight into the installation’s rescue and attack missions and the Airmen who support them.

“SOAR stands for Saluting Our Aviation Roots, and the name exemplifies what this week is all about,” Bierle said. “Our team has three main goals: education, inspiration and celebration.”

According to Bierle, education focuses on teaching students and local visitors about Moody’s missions. Inspiration focuses on engaging students and community members during SOAR Week while giving current Airmen a broader view of how their roles contribute to Moody’s overall rescue and attack mission. Celebration offers a dedicated moment to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and achievements of Team Moody, ensuring their efforts are visible not only across the installation, but to the community they serve.

With many units at Moody operating at a high tempo and frequently deployed or preparing to deploy, SOAR Week also provided time to reflect on the installation’s enduring legacy.

“Moody AFB has a high operations tempo with many units nearly constantly deployed or preparing to do so,” Bierle said. “Often, Airmen who are directly impacting the mission on a day-to-day basis are so busy doing so that they do not get the opportunity to truly experience the effects of their work, and their families often see even less of it. Our base and squadrons within it have a rich heritage of service that we focused on highlighting this week.”

William “Radio” Godwin, 23d Wing historian, emphasized that SOAR Week ties today’s mission to more than eight decades of aviation history.

“I think the significance comes from looking back to 1941,” Godwin said. “Moody Field was training pilots early in their careers, and the AT-10 in the early 1940s was used as a transitional aircraft for bomber crews. The base closed and later reopened during the Korean War. From 1951 to 1975, Moody trained fighter pilots. It really shows how Moody has evolved over time.”

By blending historical reflection with present-day capability demonstrations, SOAR Week reinforced Moody’s connection to the surrounding community and highlighted the installation’s role in projecting airpower and saving lives worldwide. SOAR week is also taking place during a very important year for the United States of America.

“As we approach America’s 250th birthday, SOAR Week reminds us that Moody’s aviation heritage is part of the larger story of our nation’s strength and service,” said Col. Sean Hall, 23d Wing commander. “For more than 80 years, this base has trained and equipped Airmen who defend the freedoms our country has stood for since 1776.”

As the week concluded, the impact of SOAR extended beyond the flightline and into the community, strengthening understanding between Team Moody and the nation it serves. By honoring the past, showcasing present-day capability and inspiring future generations, SOAR Week reaffirmed Moody Air Force Base’s enduring commitment to defending the nation and advancing airpower for decades to come.