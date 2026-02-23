From Nashville to Naval Leadership: Chief Frost’s Commitment to Service

Courtesy Photo | SHREVEPORT, La. (Jan. 26, 2026) Chief Personnel Specialist Ronnie Frost, assigned to Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Shreveport, poses for a photo, January 26, 2026. NRC Shreveport operates under Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command (REDCOM) Fort Worth. REDCOM Fort Worth ensures the best possible state of mobilization readiness for its 7,200 personnel and equipment across 18 Navy Reserve Centers in seven states, delivering those personnel to the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces when needed. (U.S. Navy by Personnel Specialist Seaman Tre Edwards/Released) see less | View Image Page

SHREVEPORT, La. - Raised in Tennessee his entire life, Chief Personnel Specialist Ronnie Frost was looking for a change of pace beyond his hometown. Seeking new life experiences and a better future for himself and his family, the Nashville native joined the U.S. Navy in 2009. Today, Frost serves as the Senior Enlisted Leader at Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Shreveport.

As the Senior Enlisted Leader, Frost serves as the critical link between command leadership and a team of more than 100 Sailors and civilian personnel, ensuring communication, readiness and professional development remain priorities across the command.

“One of the biggest accomplishments in the Navy is becoming a Chief Petty Officer and serving as Senior Enlisted Leader,” said Frost. He also highlighted the pride he takes in the success of those he leads. “When my Sailors are recognized for their great deeds, are awarded, or advance etc., those are the moments I’m most proud of.” Behind his success, Frost credits the lessons learned during his upbringing, which helped shape his leadership philosophy and personal values.

“Growing up, I learned from my parents and surroundings the value of hard work, discipline, and treating people with respect,” he said. “My upbringing taught me resilience and humility, two traits that have helped me thrive in the Navy and lead with consistency, no matter the situation.”

The principles Frost carried with him from Nashville continue to influence how he approaches leadership and readiness in today’s military environment.

“As a warfighter, readiness means being mentally, physically, and administratively prepared to execute the mission at any time, without excuses, delays, or hesitation,” he stated.

That mindset, Frost said, applies not only to mission execution, but also to daily leadership and Sailor development.

“It means showing up every day ready to make an impact, support my Sailors, engage with the community, strengthen the mission, and prepare the junior Sailors for their journey as they become leaders,” he said. Frost’s leadership and commitment have not gone unnoticed by command leadership, who credit his influence with shaping the culture and success of NRC Shreveport.

“I have had the privilege of witnessing PSC Frost’s exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and meaningful impact on the sailors of NRC Shreveport,” said NRC Shreveport Commanding Officer Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Beach. “He has played a vital role in shaping a command climate grounded in mutual respect, professionalism, and operational excellence. Beyond his official responsibilities, PSC Frost consistently demonstrates a deep commitment to the growth and success of junior sailors. His mentorship has guided countless individuals, equipping them with the confidence and tools needed to advance in their careers and emerge as the next generation of Navy leaders. PSC Frost is a leader of exceptional character and a true asset to the United States Navy. His contributions have left a lasting and unmistakable mark on NRC Shreveport.”

As Frost reflects on his career and the path that led him from Nashville to naval service, he remains focused on gratitude, service and inspiring others to follow a similar course.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve and for everyone who helped shape my journey thus far,” he reflected. “Thankful to my family, mentors, and the leaders who believed in me. I’m proud to represent my hometown, and I hope my story inspires others to chase greatness through service, discipline, and faith in themselves.”