Fort Detrick’s Family Advocacy Program Launches Book Nook Initiative to Support Servicemembers and Families

Photo By Lanessa Hill | Fort Detrick recently launched a Book Nook initiative to support servicemembers and...... read more read more Photo By Lanessa Hill | Fort Detrick recently launched a Book Nook initiative to support servicemembers and their families. Book Nooks are now available at Army Community Services and Odom Fitness Center, providing easy access to resources that promote education, awareness and reading. see less | View Image Page

During the furlough, the Family Advocacy Program at Fort Detrick identified an opportunity to better serve our servicemembers and civilian staff by making valuable educational resources more accessible.



According to Natalie Saunders of our Family Advocacy Program, the idea for the Book Nook was born when they realized that many of the books containing important information on topics like family advocacy, financial readiness, and relocation were underutilized because they were only available in their office.



“To address this, we decided to bring the books directly to the community, creating convenient access points across the installation”, said Saunders.



The Book Nook initiative is designed to support our servicemembers and their families by providing easy access to resources that promote education, awareness, and readiness. These books cover a wide range of topics, including family advocacy, financial planning, relocation assistance, and wellness, helping individuals and families navigate challenges and build resilience.



“By making these materials readily available, the Book Nooks empowers our community with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive both personally and professionally”, said Saunders.



The books are sourced from Army Community Service programs, including the Family Advocacy Program, Exceptional Family Member Program, Relocation Readiness Program, and Financial Readiness Program. Designed for all ages, the Book Nooks are stocked with materials tailored to the audiences most likely to frequent each location. For example, the Odom Fitness Center features resources on wellness and family support, while the Army Community Services office offers a broader range of educational materials.



The response to the Book Nook has been overwhelmingly positive. Since its launch, ACS has received great feedback from the community and has had to restock the shelves multiple times due to high demand. This enthusiasm underscores the importance of making educational resources readily available to our servicemembers, civilian staff, and their families.



FAP is excited to continue expanding the Book Nook initiative and welcomes book donations to help grow our collection. Donations can be dropped off at the Family Advocacy Program Office, located at 1520 Freedman Drive, Suite 125.



Whether you’re looking for information on family readiness, financial planning, or simply a good read, the Book Nook is here to serve you. Currently, the Book Nooks are available at the Odom Fitness Center and the Army Community Services office, with plans to extend their availability in the future. By providing these resources, the

Book Nook initiative reinforces Fort Detrick’s commitment to supporting our servicemembers and their families, ensuring they have the tools and knowledge to succeed in all aspects of their lives.