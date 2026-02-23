(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army activates CPE Enterprise Software and Services

    U.S. Army activates CPE Enterprise Software and Services

    Photo By Laura Edwards | On Feb. 25, the Hon. Brent Ingraham, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition,...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Story by Erika Christ 

    U.S. Army Capability Program Executive Enterprise Software and Services (CPE ES2)

    U.S. Army activates CPE Enterprise Software and Services

    FORT BELVOIR, Va. – On Feb. 25, the Hon. Brent Ingraham, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, joined leaders from the former U.S. Army Program Executive Office (PEO) Enterprise in unveiling the acquisition organization’s new name, logo and colors at an activation ceremony. The organization is now officially known as Capability Program Executive (CPE) Enterprise Software and Services (ES2).

    As one of the Army’s 13 newly designated capability program executives, CPE ES2 will continue its core mission of delivering software and services that driveoperational readiness, providing seamlesssupport for mission-critical systems andwarfighting capabilities. CPE ES2 will report directly to Hon. Ingraham and continue to work closely with the Army Chief Information Officer on technology initiatives.

    According to Miranda Coleman, CPE ES2’s acting Capability Program Executive, the organization will remain focused for the rest of fiscal year 2026 on operationalizing low-code/no-code, delivering at speed, maturing Agile practices, maintaining adaptability and flexibility, and managing talent.

    "We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I’m confident we’re off to a fantastic start,” said Coleman, whose team highlighted several CPE ES2 software programs for Hon. Ingraham at a pre-ceremony capability demo.

    As part of the organization’s transition to becoming a capability program executive, CPE ES2 has renamed its four portfolios to align with Army domains and better convey their areas of focus:

    • Project Manager (PM) Integrated Personnel and Pay System – Army is now PM Human Resources and Force Management (PM HR-FM).
    • PM Enterprise Business Systems and Convergence is now PM Logistics and Finance (PM LOG-FIN).
    • PM Defense Integrated Business Systems is now PM Acquisition, Training and Readiness (PM AT&R).
    • Project Director (PD) Enterprise Services is now PD Business Technology Solutions (PD BTS).

    An updated organizational chart with all CPE ES2’s leaders, portfolios and product offices is available on the newly updated CPE ES2 website.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 11:56
    Story ID: 559090
    Location: US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army activates CPE Enterprise Software and Services, by Erika Christ, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Army activates CPE Enterprise Software and Services
    CPE ES2 conducts capability demonstrations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version