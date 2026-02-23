U.S. Army activates CPE Enterprise Software and Services

Photo By Laura Edwards | On Feb. 25, the Hon. Brent Ingraham, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, joined leaders from the former U.S. Army Program Executive Office (PEO) Enterprise in unveiling the acquisition organization’s new name, logo and colors at an activation ceremony. The organization is now officially known as Capability Program Executive (CPE) Enterprise Software and Services (ES2). see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – On Feb. 25, the Hon. Brent Ingraham, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, joined leaders from the former U.S. Army Program Executive Office (PEO) Enterprise in unveiling the acquisition organization’s new name, logo and colors at an activation ceremony. The organization is now officially known as Capability Program Executive (CPE) Enterprise Software and Services (ES2).

As one of the Army’s 13 newly designated capability program executives, CPE ES2 will continue its core mission of delivering software and services that driveoperational readiness, providing seamlesssupport for mission-critical systems andwarfighting capabilities. CPE ES2 will report directly to Hon. Ingraham and continue to work closely with the Army Chief Information Officer on technology initiatives.

According to Miranda Coleman, CPE ES2’s acting Capability Program Executive, the organization will remain focused for the rest of fiscal year 2026 on operationalizing low-code/no-code, delivering at speed, maturing Agile practices, maintaining adaptability and flexibility, and managing talent.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I’m confident we’re off to a fantastic start,” said Coleman, whose team highlighted several CPE ES2 software programs for Hon. Ingraham at a pre-ceremony capability demo.

As part of the organization’s transition to becoming a capability program executive, CPE ES2 has renamed its four portfolios to align with Army domains and better convey their areas of focus:

Project Manager (PM) Integrated Personnel and Pay System – Army is now PM Human Resources and Force Management (PM HR-FM).

PM Enterprise Business Systems and Convergence is now PM Logistics and Finance (PM LOG-FIN).

PM Defense Integrated Business Systems is now PM Acquisition, Training and Readiness (PM AT&R).

Project Director (PD) Enterprise Services is now PD Business Technology Solutions (PD BTS).

An updated organizational chart with all CPE ES2’s leaders, portfolios and product offices is available on the newly updated CPE ES2 website.