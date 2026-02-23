USASAC selects top NCO of the year

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command Noncommissioned Officer of the Year competition, hosted by the U.S. Army Security Assistance Training Management Organization, tested the grit, leadership and tactical proficiency of the Army’s top NCOs Feb. 24 to 25 at Fort Bragg.

Competitors faced a demanding slate of events on day one, including the Expert Soldier Badge physical fitness test, a 12-mile foot march, day land navigation, a timed obstacle course and multiple lanes from the Expert Infantry, Soldier, and Field Medical Badges (E3B) test that assessed react to contact and medical evaluation skills. The day concluded with a formal board hosted by USASAC’s Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Cordery.

Day two challenged competitors with another high intensity physical fitness event, combat water survival training and a written essay.

SATMO Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Jones opened the awards ceremony by recognizing the competitors’ endurance.

“These gentlemen went through a rough couple of days, and we are going to award the winner and see who will represent SATMO and USASAC at the AMC (Army Materiel Command) competition,” Jones said.

Staff Sgt. Rayan Monis was named the 2026 USASAC NCO of the Year and received an Army Commendation Medal from Cordery, and he will go on to represent USASAC at the AMC Best Squad Competition.

Staff Sgt. Davion Poole earned runner-up honors and the alternate position for the AMC competition, and he received an Army Achievement Medal from Col. Thomas Melton, SATMO commander.

Staff Sgt. Ben Joseph placed third and received a USASAC coin for excellence.

“It is always great coming to Fort Bragg and SATMO to see the outstanding level of professionalism,” said Cordery. “Watching these three NCOs over the last couple of days absolutely crush this competition is always inspiring to me and reminds me what being a Soldier is about.” He added, “I would put any of the NCOs up against the best NCOs that AMC can find,” and thanked the cadre who coached and mentored the competitors.

Melton praised the NCOs’ leadership, calling them “the living embodiment of the warrior ethos and the Soldier’s Creed,” and said, “There are no winners or losers here today. The real winners are the Soldiers these NCOs will lead in the future.”