HRC Expands Retention Initiatives for Officers By Erin Sherwood, U.S. Army Human Resources Command FORT KNOX, Ky. — The U.S. Army Human Resources Command is offering a range of new retention options for both commissioned and warrant officers as part of the Army Transformation Initiative. The retention options are designed to provide greater stability for Army families while allowing the service to meet force readiness and talent management requirements. While some initiatives are currently limited in scope and targeted to specific officer populations, efforts are underway to expand these options and provide increased flexibility and choice across future year groups. "One of the most common concerns we’ve heard from the field is that officers would prefer to stay at their current duty station longer," said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Swift, a Warrant Officer Retention & eXcellence (WORX) program manager for HRC’s Military Personnel and Readiness Directorate (MPRD). "The goal is to provide some additional stability for officers and their Families while still ensuring they can continue to advance in their careers." The options differ between commissioned and warrant officers, but the overall goal of providing more stability and flexibility for both is the same. "While this process is small now, the intent is for it to grow," said Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Diley, a WORX program manager for MPRD. "We are trying to open [officers] minds to staying in one location longer while still achieving strong career progression. We want to break the stigma that you must [change stations] every three years to be competitive or successful. For those who want to move frequently, that option remains, but there are also alternatives that help balance personal and family life while continuing to grow professionally." Read below to learn more about each retention option: Commissioned Officers VTIP The Voluntary Transfer Incentive Program allows eligible active competitive category officers to request transfers into new branches or functional areas based on Army manning needs. VTIP enables officers to transfer only into branches or functional areas that are open based on personnel strength and requirements. Officers selected for transfer will incur a three-year active-duty service obligation (ADSO), beginning after completion of required training and served alongside other applicable service obligations. For more information on the program, click this link. CGRIP HRC piloted the Company-Grade Retention and Incentive Program in fiscal year 2025 to provide increased predictability and assignment stability for selected company-grade officers, particularly first lieutenants in key combat arms branches. The pilot offered eligible year group 22 officers a guaranteed return to the same division following completion of the Captains Career Course, supporting both personal stability and unit continuity while maintaining force readiness. Designed as a commander-driven initiative, CGRIP allows units to set selection criteria and target high-performing officers, with early participants highlighting benefits such as improved family planning, career predictability and enhanced effectiveness upon return because of familiarity with their units and installations. Based on the program’s success, HRC will expand CGRIP in FY26 to additional year group 23 officers. The program includes 12 numbered divisions (a large increase from the previous five included for year group 22). Officers interested should keep in mind that there is a required two-year ADSO. Read more about CGRIP here. Warrant Officers: WORX The WORX extended stabilization program aims to improve retention and readiness by offering the option to highly-skilled warrant officers in 46 specific technical military occupational specialties (MOSs). This is a direct response to a May 2025 Office of the Undersecretary of Defense memorandum aimed at reducing permanent change of station moves. The program allows eligible warrant officers who are not prohibited from deployment or in certain restricted assignments to extend their standard 36-month stabilization by an additional 24 to 36 months. This is designed to enhance technical expertise, support family continuity and promote geographic stability. To participate, warrant officers must submit an IPPS-A year/month available to move (YMAV) change request (PAR) through their chain of command, including a detailed justification and specific personnel and assignment data, for approval. It is important to note that selection for promotion to chief warrant officer 5 will automatically remove an officer from the program. For more information, see MILPER 25-503. Warrant Officer Voluntary Reclassification for ATI Impacted Aviators Under guidance tied to the Army Transformation Initiative, aviation warrant officers impacted by aircraft divestments, including the AH-64E and UH-60M platforms, are eligible for voluntary reclassification or transfer opportunities during FY26. The policy allows affected aviators to seek new military occupational specialties or functional roles, even when standard eligibility rules would normally prevent transfer. Those aviators can apply during the annual Voluntary Transfer Incentive Program window (which was open between Jan. 5 and Feb. 6, 2026), or through a year-round process if they have already secured acceptance from a gaining career field. Officers approved for reclassification will incur a three-year ADSO beginning after completion of any required training. Once approved, warrant officers will be administratively reclassified and made available for assignment through the Army’s talent marketplace system beginning in FY27. See link for more info. Officers with additional questions about the programs should reach out to discuss their options further with their respective talent manager.