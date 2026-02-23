(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HRC Expands Retention Initiatives for Officers

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    The U.S Army Human Resources Command is offering a variety of officer retention options for both commissioned and warrant officers to align with the Army Transformation Initiative. These options are meant to provide stability for Families while also ensuring the Army can manage readiness requirements for the force.

