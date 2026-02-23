3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Bolsters V Corps’ Interoperability with Latvia’s Inaugural Multinational UH-60 Black Hawk Multi-Ship Flight

Photo By Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson | A U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk (left) assigned to Alpha Company "Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and Latvian Air Force UH-60M Black Hawk (right) prepare to depart for the first multinational UH-60 multi-ship flight for the Latvian National Armed Forces at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia on Feb. 26, 2026. 3rd CAB is committed to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson) see less | View Image Page

BOLESŁAWIEC, Poland - In a pivotal demonstration of allied partnership, the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, collaborated with the Latvian Air Force to execute Latvia’s first multinational UH-60 Black Hawk multi-ship flight on February 26, 2026, at Lielvārde Air Base in Latvia. This landmark event highlights how the 3CAB supports V Corps’ mission by enhancing warfighting readiness, fostering interoperability, and providing essential aviation capabilities to deter aggression along NATO’s Eastern Flank.

As a rotational unit deployed to Europe since October 2025, 3CAB’s assets, including reconnaissance, rapid troop movement, sustainment logistics, and fire support, enable V Corps to maintain combat-credible forces in the region. This multi-ship flight involved UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters from Alpha Company “Spiders” of the 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, flying in formation with Latvian Air Force UH-60M Black Hawks. The operation emphasized synchronized maneuvers, communication protocols, and joint mission planning, key elements for seamless operations in contested environments.

This exercise clearly demonstrates how V Corps’ warfighting readiness priorities are put into practice, with attack aviation recognized as a cornerstone capability for modern military operations. The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade’s role extends beyond simple participation; it serves as the primary driver for synchronizing NATO’s national and multinational aviation assets. By forcing crews into high-stakes, realistic training environments, the brigade builds the strategic flexibility required to transition instantly from deterrence to large-scale combat operations. This "pre-crisis" integration is the only way to move past theoretical cooperation and into a functional, unified force.

This process is essentially a live-fire stress test of V Corps’ warfighting capabilities. When U.S. and Latvian teams plan and fly side-by-side, they are identifying and fixing the friction points in their communication protocols and coordinated procedures. This proactive approach does more than just "build trust," it directly increases U.S. operational effectiveness by ensuring that when a challenge arises, the response is a singular, decisive action rather than a fragmented coalition effort.

With interoperability being an ongoing commitment that shapes the future of allied operations, future 3CAB partnership plans include expanding training to advanced night-vision goggle (NVG) operations, complex tactical formations, and integrated mission rehearsals. These continuous, progressive exercises ensure that the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and V Corps remain adaptable and ready to meet evolving challenges across the full spectrum of military operations.

This sustained collaboration does more than just fill a flight schedule; it transforms a collection of independent nations into a singular, credible deterrent. We do this because, in a crisis, there is no time to introduce ourselves; the trust forged in the cockpits at Lielvārde ensures that our dedication to mutual defense is a practiced reality rather than a theoretical promise. By aligning our vision and our maneuvers today, we aren't just strengthening operational readiness, we are securing the stability of the region and ensuring that our shared resolve remains the bedrock of a lasting peace.