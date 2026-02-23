3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and Latvian Airforce conduct Latvia's first multinational UH-60 multi-ship flight

A U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk (left) assigned to Alpha Company "Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and Latvian Air Force UH-60M Black Hawk (right) prepare to depart for the first multinational UH-60 multi-ship flight for the Latvian National Armed Forces at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia on Feb. 26, 2026. 3rd CAB is committed to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 02:37
|Photo ID:
|9539661
|VIRIN:
|260226-A-BY519-1005
|Resolution:
|5888x3925
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|LIELVāRDE, LV
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|2
