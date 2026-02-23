Team Rota: Eloy Soto

Eloy Soto, from Cádiz, Spain, is currently an IT specialist at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota N6 department. Soto previously worked as a Safety Specialist at the NAVSTA Rota Safety office, but technology has always been his passion. “Bits have run in my blood since I was 5 years old,” joked Soto. Soto provides a variety of technical support across the installation, from assisting with ONE-Net and Flank Speed accounts to providing troubleshooting services for software, hardware, and network issues that NAVSTA personnel might experience. Additionally, he assists with the review and updates of troubleshooting guides as well as the testing of new tools and software prior to their release for general users. “My favorite thing about my job is solving problems and helping people,” said Soto. “I enjoy taking a technical issue that may be frustrating for a customer and turning it into a smooth, positive experience.” Thanks to his job and his team, he is able to learn something new every day and improve his skills while helping users. “In IT, we often deal with complex issues, and it is great to collaborate, share knowledge, and learn from one another to find the best solutions,” mentioned Soto. He loves helping others and making a positive impact every day. “By staying present in each interaction, I can truly understand people’s needs and provide thoughtful support. Living in the moment helps me connect, collaborate, and bring my best to everything I do,” expressed Soto. During his free time, Soto enjoys engaging in activities that help him relax and stay creative. He loves spending time with friends and family, playing sports, and playing the guitar in a rock band!