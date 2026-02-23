(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Rota: Eloy Soto

    Team Rota: Eloy Soto

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 20, 2026) Eloy Soto, an IT specialist working onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, poses for a photo Feb. 20, 2026. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 01:45
    VIRIN: 260220-N-NC885-1003
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Hometown: CADIZ, ES
    This work, Team Rota: Eloy Soto, by PO1 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Rota: Eloy Soto

    Local National
    Team Rota
    EURAFCENT
    NAVSTA Rota

