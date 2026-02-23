A F.R.E.S.H. start to your heart health with Tinker Air Force Base fitness centers

February is American Heart Month, a month dedicated to the awareness on the importance of prioritizing cardiovascular health through regular exercise.

All gyms on Tinker Air Force Base have 24/7 gym access and many different fitness opportunities for gym-goers. A balanced combination of aerobic workouts, strength training and flexibility exercises can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease, contributing to a longer and healthier life.

"Our mission is to empower every member of the Tinker community to reach their peak physical readiness in a supportive and motivating environment,” said Tracey Walker, fitness director. “This includes not just our Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard warfighters, but our DoW civilians, contractors, retirees and their families. By providing opportunities to connect through fitness classes and competitive intramural sports, we foster not only individual health, but also a community committed to supporting one another in becoming our best selves.”

F. Free Training and Classes Tinker Air Force Base offers a wide range of free training options to all personnel with base access. The fitness centers provide workouts with personal trainers, group exercise classes such as High-intensity interval training (HIIT), Zumba, Boxercise, kickboxing, and martial arts, all at no cost.

“Come here ready to work!,” said Damarcus Green, fitness trainer at Gerrity Gym. "We're here to guide you, correct your form, and push you forward, but our partnership starts with one thing: you have to come here ready to work. Your dedication is the fuel, and we're here to help you channel it into achieving your fitness goals.” At Gerrity Gym, free personal trainers are available Sunday-Thursday at 8 & 10 a.m., 1 & 3:30 p.m. Training options include weight training, circuit training and group fitness classes.

No sitter? No problem. Gerrity Gym offers a designated enclosed “Parent Child Area” for parents to work out with a play area for children to watch television, play with toys and various game systems.

R. Renovated Gym The Gerrity Gym began undergoing renovation in the men’s locker rooms Sept. 2, 2025 to better serve the base community. Renovations are anticipated to be completed September 2026.

E. New Equipment Unveiling in Spring 2026, modern equipment will be added to the gym line-up of free weights and cardio machines which will be accessible to all patrons.

S. Recreational Sports Tinker Air Force Base offers a wide array of recreational sports and activities for all ages. Intramural sports leagues for adults include basketball, soccer, flag football, softball, and volleyball. This includes varsity volleyball and soccer teams and a travelling men’s varsity basketball team. Gerrity also provides paddles, rackets, and balls to enjoy pickleball, racquetball, and tennis. Gerrity will hold a pickleball tournament in the fall.

H. 24 Hour Access All fitness centers on Tinker are 24/7 access. Anyone with base access such as DoW civilians, military, dependents, contractors, and retirees, can access Gerrity Gym, Tinker Bldg. 216 Fitness Annex, and the Bldg. 3705 Fitness Center at any hour of the day or night however, you must register your CACs or get a registered access card to enter after- hours.

Gerrity Gym, 5109 McNarney Ave, Tinker Air Force Base, OK 73145 Tinker Bldg. 216 Fitness Annex, Building 216, Arnold St, Tinker Air Force Base, OK 73145 Bldg. 3705 Fitness Center, Building #3705, Tinker AFB, OK, United States, 73145