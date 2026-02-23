Leaders recognize graduates at finish line of Supervisor Training Program

Photo By Leon Roberts | Graduates of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville's 2026 Supervisor Training...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | Graduates of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville's 2026 Supervisor Training Program pose for a photo Feb. 25, 2026, with Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique, Nashville District commander, at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. Designed and overseen by leadership, veteran supervisors and subject matter experts, this nine-month program reflects the district's continued investment in its people by developing leadership skills and enhancing operational effectiveness. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

By Supriti Jaya Ghosh



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 26, 2026) -- A dozen supervisors crossed the finish line of a rigorous nine-month journey yesterday. During a formal graduation ceremony, they received certificates of completion — well-earned recognition for their dedication to the Supervisor Training Program.



Developed by a powerhouse team of veteran leaders and subject matter experts, this program is a cornerstone of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District's commitment to its workforce. By sharpening leadership skills and streamlining operational effectiveness, these graduates aren't just finishing a course—they’re leveling up the future of the district.



“Leadership is a journey, and you have all made that choice,” said Philip Evans, chief of the Integrated Project Office, as he spoke to the graduates from across the organization.



From April 2025 through February 2026, these supervisors committed to strengthening their supervisory and leadership competencies. Throughout the program, participants developed both soft skills and technical expertise required to lead within the federal workforce and gained a deeper programmatic understanding of USACE. The curriculum equipped supervisors with practical tools to lead teams effectively while delivering the Civil Works mission.



Participants engaged in discussions ranging from understanding behavioral styles and strengthening communication skills to navigating the technical requirements of time and attendance, personnel actions, and performance management. “Buddy to boss” became a recurring theme on the first day, as the cohort explored the challenges of transitioning from peer to supervisor and examined how to lead former colleagues with clarity and trust.



A defining strength of the program is the development of a peer network. Graduates frequently leaned on one another outside of class as they navigated real-time supervisory challenges, reinforcing that leadership does not occur in isolation. The program also created opportunities for supervisors to build relationships beyond their immediate offices, strengthening cross-functional understanding across the district.



District leadership commended the graduates for investing in their development and stepping forward to serve in supervisory roles at a time when steady, capable leadership is essential to mission success. Brian Mangrum, STP co-facilitator, encouraged the graduates to approach the responsibility and privilege of supervision with curiosity and candor.



“As supervisors in the Nashville District, you operate at one of the most critical leverage points in our organization. Strategy becomes action through you. Policy becomes practice through you. Culture becomes real through you,” Mangrum said.



Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique, Nashville District commander, gave the keynote address during the graduation and he thanked the graduates for stepping up to become more effective supervisors.



“We need leaders that can develop others,” Guandique said. “Thank you for stepping up at a time when others are stepping down or too quick to step aside.”



The commander also encouraged the graduates to get out and spend time with employees and engage with them and understand their challenges.



“There’s a possibility of getting caught by a gravitational pull to your desk,” Guandique added. “There is leadership by walking around. Your presence is necessary.”



The Supervisor Training Program underscores the Nashville District’s commitment to cultivating capable, confident leaders prepared to manage both operational requirements and workforce stewardship. By strengthening supervisory skills across the organization, the district continues to build a strong team ready to deliver engineering solutions for the nation—today and into the future.



The Nashville District 2026 Supervisor Training Program graduates are Jacob Albers, Dani Bautch, Mike Berry, Steven Duncan, Supriti Jaya Ghosh, Mike Freeman, Jesse Hall, Skylar Holloway, Brad Marshall, Mark Mize, Stephen Painter, and Brandon Whitley.



