D.C. National Guard Hosts Inaugural Law Enforcement Recognition Ceremony

WASHINGTON - The District of Columbia National Guard hosts its first Law Enforcement Recognition Ceremony on Feb. 26, 2026, at the D.C. Armory to honor officers from partner agencies for their service and contributions to public safety in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, a law enforcement and military collaboration started in Aug. 2025. Composed of District and federal law enforcement, and the National Guard, the mission holds accountable those who pose a threat to public safety.



Thursday’s ceremony recognizes officers from 10 law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Attorney's Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Park Police, Amtrak Police Department, Washington Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority, Metro Transit Police Department, Homeland Security Council and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Tactical Medicine (TacMed).



Officers will receive the District of Columbia National Guard Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal or the Distinguished Service Medal based on their individual achievements and level of impact.



“We’ve accomplished so much in the past 6-months, and we must ensure that we recognize the hard work that goes into this mission every day,” said Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard. “There are law enforcement officers who are working 15- and 16-hour days who are doing it for this city and the American people. We remain ready for what’s next. In anticipation of America’s 250th birthday, I think it’s a great opportunity to stop and pause to say thank you to those who work side-by-side with us.”



The awards recognize our partner agencies’ contributions to the D.C. Safe & Beautiful mission and performance during both routine operations and high-risk, rapidly evolving situations. Recipients were selected for their role in supporting National Guard missions and strengthening cooperation between military and civilian law enforcement partners.



The event highlights the organization’s ongoing collaboration with local, federal and regional agencies and its commitment to maintaining strong partnerships in support of public safety and homeland security. As of Feb. 19, the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force surge operation has executed 10,000 criminal arrests and seized 1,000 illegal firearms. Arrests include 28 for homicide, 1,693 for narcotics, 874 for weapons offenses, 34 for sex offenses, and include 52 known gang members.