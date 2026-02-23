Exchange CIO Chad Lucas Recognized as 2026 ORBIE Finalist for Outstanding Leadership

Photo By Teonja Tatum | @ShopMyExchange CIO Chad Lucas is a 2026 Dallas CIO ORBIE Awards finalist, standing out among nearly 400 nominees. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3aF see less | View Image Page

DALLAS — Army & Air Force Exchange Service Chief Information Officer Chad Lucas has been named a finalist in the 2026 ORBIE Awards for the Dallas CIO category. Lucas was selected from nearly 400 nominees and is one of just five finalists in the Global CIO category.

Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have honored more than 5,000 top C-suite executives who exemplify extraordinary leadership, innovation and excellence. Rather than focusing on the products or technologies, the awards recognize people who drive change within their organizations.

“There is no one more deserving of this recognition,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “Chad’s drive and accomplishments propel the Exchange forward and reinforce our commitment to serving Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and the broader military community.”

Lucas, who joined the Exchange in 2001, has served as the Exchange’s CIO since 2020. Working with more than 500 IT professionals in approximately 20 countries, Chad relies on a team approach to identify opportunities to enhance the critical services the Exchange provides service members and military families around the world.

“We Go Where Warfighters and their families go,” said Lucas. “The agility and innovation needed to adapt systems to align with varying mission requirements necessitates a collaborative team approach. Empowering the team to share their perspectives and expertise has been key to our success in rapidly deploying solutions, whether connecting a mobile field exchange’s point of sale system in Poland, safeguarding commercial and government systems in Okinawa or rolling out new technology to capture efficiencies and accelerate speed of service at a distribution center in Virginia, Texas or California.”

In 2025, Lucas and his team implemented more than 1,600 self‑checkout registers across 490 BX, PX and Express convenience retail stores; upgraded the Department of War’s largest military exchange e‑commerce platform with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence; and introduced robotics in major distribution centers. These achievements represent only a portion of the significant impact Lucas’s leadership and vision has had on military readiness during his 24-year career of serving those who bravely serve our nation.

Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process led by previous ORBIE recipients. Recipients are judged on their leadership and management effectiveness, business value created by technology innovation and engagement in the industry and community endeavors.

The 2026 Dallas CIO ORBIE Awards winners will be announced Feb. 27.

