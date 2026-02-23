Fort Dix MEPS Lead HRA Answers the Same Call She Helps Others Answer Every Day

Courtesy Photo | (L) Yvette Meeches, Fort Dix MEPS lead human resources assistant, shakes hands with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (L) Yvette Meeches, Fort Dix MEPS lead human resources assistant, shakes hands with Navy Lt. Seamus Markey, Fort Dix MEPS executive officer, after taking the oath of enlistment. Meeches joined the Army Reserve as a 38B, civil affairs specialist and will continue to support the MEPS after initial entry training. see less | View Image Page

Fort Dix Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) marked a powerful full-circle moment when lead human resources assistant (HRA) Yvette Meeches raised her right hand and took the Oath of Enlistment.



After nearly three years of supporting applicants through their own enlistment journeys, Meeches officially joined the U.S. Army Reserve as a 38B, civil affairs specialist, with a ship date scheduled for mid-January 2026.



Meeches joined Fort Dix MEPS as an HRA in 2022 and was promoted to lead HRA in 2024. In her role, she has been instrumental in guiding applicants from their first steps at MEPS through the final moments before they ship to training, experiences that ultimately helped her make a long-considered decision of her own.



“I always wanted to join,” Meeches said. “I come from a strong military background, but the timing was never right.”



As a mother of two young children, ages five and one, timing and support were critical considerations. Working at MEPS provided clarity.



“The resources here and the conversations we have every day really helped me make this decision,” she said. “I have the right support both at home and here at the MEPS—from leadership, my team and the Army office.”



Meeches credits her supervisors and fellow HRAs for creating an environment where she felt empowered to take this step, including her supervisor, Army Sgt. 1st Class Mario Guillen.



“Mrs. Meeches embodies the values of discipline, selfless service, and mission accomplishment,” said Guillen. “Her outstanding performance and natural leadership have been a great asset to USMEPCOM and will be for United States Army.”



Between the support of Guillen and fellow lead HRA Naomi Ganley, who will help cover responsibilities during Meeches’ Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training, the Ft. Dix MEPS team is confident in balancing the transition.



“It’ll be a seamless transition,” Meeches said. “We have a really good support team and great HRAs around me. Once I come back, we’ll fall back into the same pattern.”



Her experience working at MEPS played a defining role in her decision to enlist.



“My job at the MEPS has been the most meaningful job I’ve ever had,” she said. “To see people join every day is incredible. Watching someone’s face on ship day, seeing their joy, knowing what that means for their future and their families, that’s one of the most meaningful things we do.”



That impact is at the heart of USMEPCOM’s mission: to process individuals with dignity, fairness and respect while enabling the future All-Volunteer Force. For Meeches, that mission is deeply personal.



“We’re in areas where a lot of kids want to break out of lower-income situations and change their future,” she said. “Everything that we do here matters.”



Meeches’ decision to serve also continues a strong family legacy. Her father served more than 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, and her husband is currently serving on active duty in the Air Force. Her decision to enlist makes them a dual-military family.



“I’ve seen the different branches, and for me, my mindset aligns with the Army,” she said. “The job I wanted was what I got: right job, right location, right time.”



Joining as a civil affairs specialist, Meeches sees long-term value that extends beyond her military service.



“The things I’ll do in the military will benefit me in the federal sector, both here at the MEPS and beyond,” she said. “I also assist with public affairs and school outreach, and I’m studying journalism. This role supports all of that.”



Because she will serve in the Army Reserve, and with her reserve unit located just minutes from her home, Meeches plans to continue working at Fort Dix MEPS after completing training.



Her oath was not just a milestone for her career, but a reflection of the purpose-driven work USMEPCOM professionals carry out every day.



“Coming here really encouraged me to finally enlist,” Meeches said. “This place doesn’t just process people, it changes lives. Mine included.”



As USMEPCOM continues to support the readiness of the All-Volunteer Force, stories like Meeches’ serve as a reminder that the mission is powered by dedicated professionals who believe in service, so much so that they’re willing to answer the call themselves.