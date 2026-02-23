National Guard, French army leaders mark shared history, alliance in ceremony

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Carrie Perez, left, director of Army personnel management at the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Carrie Perez, left, director of Army personnel management at the National Guard Bureau, and French army Lt. Gen. Frédéric Gout, head of the French army’s personnel branch, salute during a wreath presentation at the World War I Memorial at Pershing Park in Washington during a ceremony marking the longstanding alliance between the two countries, Feb. 24, 2024. The wreath presentation recognized servicemembers’ sacrifices for both countries and specifically honored Ferdinand Capdevielle and Kiffen Rockwell – two Americans killed in World War I while serving with French forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – National Guard senior leaders joined French army leaders in a ceremony Tuesday marking the longstanding alliance between the U.S. and France and honoring the sacrifices of service members from both countries.



U.S. Army Brig. Gens. Carrie Perez, director of Army personnel management at the National Guard Bureau, and Robin Hoeflein, vice director of manpower and personnel at the NGB, joined French army Lt. Gen. Frédéric Gout, head of the French army’s personnel branch, and other French army leaders in the ceremony at the World War I Memorial at Pershing Park in Washington.



“Standing here with my French counterpart fills me with deep respect and gratitude,” said Hoeflein. “Today’s ceremony is not just a time to remember, but a sign of the lasting connection between our countries.”



Gout said he felt similarly, adding that the ceremony gave time to remember service members who came before and to reflect on the past, while reaffirming the connection between the two nations now and in the future.



The partnership between the two countries dates to the American Revolution and is the U.S.’s longest alliance.



The short ceremony included a wreath laying at the monument, meant to recognize servicemembers’ sacrifices for both countries and specifically recognize Ferdinand Capdevielle and Kiffen Rockwell – two Americans killed in World War I while serving with French forces.



“Remembering them connects our history to the present,” said Hoeflein.



Born in New York City in 1893, Capdevielle enlisted in the French Foreign Legion in 1914 just after the war broke out. He was citied multiple times for leadership and bravery and took part in many of the war’s major battles – including the Battle of Verdun in 1916, one of the conflict’s longest and most devastating engagements.



Capdevielle was killed on Oct. 3, 1918, while leading an attack against a German machine gun position near Orfeuil, France. He was the last American who enlisted in French forces to be killed during the war.



Rockwell, born in Newport, Tennessee in 1892, also enlisted in the French Foreign Legion in 1914. He was wounded in the leg in May 1915 and after recovering requested a transfer to the French air force. There he served with the Lafayette Escadrille, a fighter squadron composed largely of American pilots.



In May 1916 he shot down a German aircraft, becoming the first American pilot of the war to down an enemy aircraft in aerial combat. He also flew missions during the Battle of Verdun, where he was wounded in the face.



On Sept. 23, 1916, Rockwell was killed instantly when an explosive round struck him in the chest while he was engaged in aerial combat with a German aircraft. His plane crashed near French lines. He was the second American airman killed in the war.



“Honoring those who gave their lives, and our allies, is a shared responsibility,” said Hoeflein. “By remembering their sacrifice, we ensure their stories and bravery endure. Each memorial and every moment of reflection affirms that their sacrifice mattered.”



The ceremony concluded with a bugler in WWI uniform sounding taps, as many reflected on the sacrifices of both U.S. and French servicemembers.



“Our safety and freedom rest on their courage,” said Hoeflein. “By honoring them, we renew our commitment to protect that freedom and strengthen the partnerships that sustain it.”