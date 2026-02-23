(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Guard, French army leaders mark shred history, alliance in ceremony

    

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Carrie Perez, left, director of Army personnel management at the National Guard Bureau, and French army Lt. Gen. Frédéric Gout, head of the French army's personnel branch, salute during a wreath presentation at the World War I Memorial at Pershing Park in Washington during a ceremony marking the longstanding alliance between the two countries, Feb. 24, 2024. The wreath presentation recognized servicemembers' sacrifices for both countries and specifically honored Ferdinand Capdevielle and Kiffen Rockwell – two Americans killed in World War I while serving with French forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026
    National Guard, French army leaders mark shared history, alliance in ceremony

    french army
    national guard
    army national guard

