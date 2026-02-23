Students get behind the scenes look at NAWCAD Lakehurst

Students from several schools recently visited NAWCAD Lakehurst, where they exploredcutting-edgeresearch labs and testing facilities that ensure the warfighter is equipped with the safest and most reliable systems.



The visits included students from Neptune, Brick, and the Wilberforce School, a private school in Mercer County. The Wilberforce students were led by their athletic director, Walter Reynolds, who returned to Lakehurst after previously serving as the Officer inCharge priorto his retirement.



The students toured the Robotics and Intelligent Systems Engineering (RISE) Lab, where they spoke with team members about their work supporting the fleet. They also visited historic Hangar 1, where they got an up-close look at the Carrier Aircraft Launch and Support System/Equipment Simulator (CALASSES), which allowsSailors to train and test catapults, arresting gear, and deck operations.



During the Wilberforce School visit, Reynolds and Lakehurst team members guided students through a hands-on activity, launching paper airplanes they had made at a target using an air compressor.



"The trip to Lakehurst was eye-opening and very relevant to what our 3D design and printing course explored this week," said Wilberforce teacher Carolyn Burgman, "The same types of machines we're using in class are also being used by engineers at Lakehurst to do incredible and highly technical work related to Naval aircraft and ships. It was such a great opportunity for the students to see the real-world application and possibilities of what they're learning."



Students gained a deeper understanding of Lakehurst’s long-term impact on NavalAviation witha visit to the Lakehurst Historical Society, followed by a trip to the Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) test tracks.



“At each location, students had the opportunity to ask questions about our work and what led us to these careers,” said Annmarie Holler, a technical data manager at Lakehurst whoaccompaniedthe students on their tour. “Many students wanted to know what interested us in high school, what classes we took, and what would help guide them toward a career inscience, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).”



Holler emphasized the importance of visits like these, noting that they give students a sense of the bigger picture behind Lakehurst’s gates and the global impact of the work done there. She added thatit’svaluable for students to see that Lakehurst team members come from diverse backgrounds, each contributing unique skills to the missionobjectives.



Jeffrey Dennison, a fellow data manager, called visits like these “a critical investment in our nation’s future.”

“It’san important lesson for high school students-reminding them to try different internships and classes to discover their interests is the best way to grow and learn about future career paths,” Dennison said.



Havingparticipatedin several student visits and outreach activities, Holler noted that these tours can also be educational for Lakehurst employees.



“The questions they ask on these tours are fun to hear. Sometimes they ask questions in different labs that I would never have thought about,” Holler said. “It’sa teachable moment for me. Sometimes I walk away learning something new too.”



Thevisitis just one of several examples of NAWCAD Lakehurst working with local school districts to increase interest in STEM careers, including[Camp Invention](https://www.navair.navy.mil/news/Camp-Invention-gives-local-students-chance-grow-STEM-knowledge/Wed-07172024-0932),[Kids Week](https://www.navair.navy.mil/news/Lakehurst-participates-Kids-Week-USS-Intrepid/Mon-03042024-1251)at the USS Intrepid, and the[SeaPerch](https://www.navair.navy.mil/news/SeaPerch-gives-hundreds-students-close-view-underwater-engineering/Thu-04182024-1143)regional competition.

