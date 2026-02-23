Leadership Seminar Emphasizes Connection, Readiness at F.E. Warren AFB

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. -- From Jan. 19-21, 2026, 90th Missile Wing airmen attended a series of leadership seminars led by Dr. Jason Womack, Leader Development and Operational Readiness strategist at the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command.

Womack’s visit focused on strengthening connection across the force through meaningful conversations and intentional leadership behaviors, encouraging Airmen to build relationships that support readiness, resilience, and mission execution.

During his three-day visit, Womack hosted six sessions tailored to the leadership development needs of different enlisted and officer tiers. Junior enlisted Airmen participated in discussions centered on building early-career connections and peer networks to support personal growth and long-term success. Non-commissioned officers engaged in a peer-based workshop that addressed real-world leadership challenges, emphasized coaching skills, and leveraged shared experience to develop practical solutions. Senior non-commissioned officers and company-grade officers took part in a strategic dialogue focused on examining organizational culture, identifying systemic challenges, and aligning leadership efforts to build a more connected and mission-ready force.

“The biggest message I took away was that people crave connection, but they fear connecting,” said Master Sgt. Andrew Deleon Guerrero, 890th Missile Security Forces Squadron operations section chief. “That really resonates in today’s environment, where digital communication often replaces face-to-face interaction. Dr. Womack showed that with the right prompts and engagement, those connections can happen naturally.”

Womack’s framework was informed by a study of more than 2,500 Airmen responses to the prompt: If Airmen were more connected to ___, they would be more resilient, lethal, stronger, and better warfighters. Analysis of the responses revealed seven common themes: self, mission, one another, context, heritage, partners, and the future.

“When Airmen are connected across those seven areas, it creates purpose and grit within the human weapon system,” said Deleon Guerrero. “That connection directly supports our ability to execute the wide range of missions here at F.E. Warren (Air Force Base).”

Throughout the sessions, Airmen participated in interactive discussions designed to highlight shared experiences and common ground within the force.

“Everyone has something in common,” said Deleon Guerrero. “In a room of 100 Airmen, every single person was able to find a connection, whether it was a shared mentor, background, interest, or experience, and that immediately changed how they interacted with one another.”