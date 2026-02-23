Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works announces ‘Build Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ transformation initiative for the Army’s Civil Works program

Photo By Stephen Baack | A picture of the Port of Long Beach can be seen at sunset in this Feb. 4 photo. Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works) Adam Telle visited the port Feb. 4 to meet with representatives about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District's deep-draft navigation project there. see less | View Image Page

Today, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam R. Telle announced a major initiative, “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork,” for the Army’s Civil Works program.

“Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” will provide greater focus on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) core Civil Works missions, while minimizing non-core programs, direct funding to priority water resources projects that will provide the greatest benefits to the nation, shorten permitting timelines and reduce or eliminate extraneous regulations and paperwork that slow USACE’s delivery of Civil Works projects and programs.

“President Trump has empowered his administration to work with lightspeed efficiency to make our government deliver more for all Americans. The Army Civil Works’ ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ initiative will enable the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to deliver critical projects and programs for the nation more efficiently, sooner and at less cost than the current ways of doing business,” said Telle. “This will eliminate bureaucratic delays and provide fast, clear decisions needed to save lives and empower our economy.”

“Continuous Army transformation is about rapidly delivering war-winning capabilities to the Army today, not years in the future. But that’s not all; we’re also transforming at home, too,” said Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll. “I’m incredibly proud of the ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ (BINP) transformation initiative the Army Civil Works and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers teams recently unveiled. BINP will build and strengthen American infrastructure across our nation, increasing resiliency and providing tangible, long-lasting value for the American people.”

“Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” will enable USACE district commanders around the nation to execute the Civil Works projects and programs that benefit the nation. USACE commanders will be empowered to take informed risks in advancing critical water resources projects and programs to completion faster and at less cost. The policy changes will also bring greater transparency and accountability for the program to the American public, project partners and sponsors, industry and the elected leaders who make the annual funding decisions for the Civil Works program.

The plan consists of 27 initiatives grouped under five categories: • Maximizing the Ability to Deliver National Infrastructure • Cutting Red Tape • Focus on Efficiency • Transparency & Accountability • Prioritization

The initiatives do not affect USACE execution of its emergency response support to natural and manmade disasters.

"The U.S. Army’s Civil Works program has been an invaluable cornerstone for more than 200 years. ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ will return USACE to a focus on its core missions and ensure the enterprise continues to be the most trusted national resource delivering water resources solutions,” added Telle. “This is only possible with President Trump’s leadership that has enabled our team to maximize our ability to deliver national infrastructure and cut red tape for the American people.”

U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS LOS ANGELES DISTRICT A key component of the "Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork" initiative is streamlining the study and implementation of critical navigation projects that are vital to the nation’s economy.

For the Los Angeles District, this means a renewed focus on expediting major projects, like the Port of Long Beach Deep Draft Navigation Study. This study is exploring options for deepening channels to accommodate the next generation of container ships, ensuring the port remains a globally competitive trade hub.

“This initiative directly empowers us to accelerate our work with partners, like the Port of Long Beach, to deliver critical infrastructure projects faster and more efficiently,” said Col. Andrew Baker, commander of USACE Los Angeles District. “Whether it’s improving navigation for the goods that power our nation’s economy or advancing vital public safety and flood-risk management projects, like ongoing modifications at Whittier Narrows and Prado dams, ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ helps us cut through bureaucracy to better serve Southern California and the nation.”

The Port of Long Beach is one of the world's busiest seaports and a leading gateway for trade between the U.S. and Asia. The port complex is a major economic engine for the nation, supporting millions of jobs and moving billions of dollars in goods annually. Ensuring its channels can safely and efficiently handle the world’s largest vessels is critical for the economic security of the U.S.

The mission of USACE Los Angeles District is to serve as a world-class organization providing engineering solutions that respond to the needs of the nation, our environment and the communities we serve. The Los Angeles District is one of the largest in the U.S., supporting projects across 226,000-square miles of Southern California, Southern Nevada, all of Arizona and a sliver of Utah.

For more information, please contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs Office: Dena O’Dell at (213) 509-4193; Stephen Baack at (213) 304-1181; or Shawn Davis at (213) 452-3717 or via email at publicaffairs.spl@usace.army.mil.