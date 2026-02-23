(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    J. Percy Priest Dam requires daily road closures March 9-13

    J. Percy Priest Dam requires daily road closures March 9-13

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Story by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 25, 2026) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Bell Road across J. Percy Priest Dam will temporarily close 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday from March 9-13, 2026.

    "The road closure is required to allow personnel the opportunity to safely inspect critical spillway equipment and perform maintenance without the interference of vehicle traffic," said Christopher Campbell, hydropower superintendent.

    Commuters are encouraged to plan alternate routes during this time. Pedestrians and bicycle traffic are also not allowed across the dam during the closure of the roadway.

    The Stones River Greenway Trailhead, Overlook, and Right Bank Tailwater areas will remain open during this road closure.

    The closure begins just beyond the intersection of Stewarts Ferry Pike and Bell Road on the west side of the dam up to the overlook parking area on the east side.

    For more information or to ask questions about the closure, please contact the J. Percy Priest Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-889-1975 or via e-mail at [jpercypriestlake@usace.army.mil](mailto:jpercypriestlake@usace.army.mil).

    The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at[https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/](https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/), on Facebook at[www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps](http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps)and on X (formerly Twitter) at[www.x.com/nashvillecorps](http://www.x.com/nashvillecorps). Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at[https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district](https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district). The public can also follow J. Percy Priest Lake on Facebook at [http://www.facebook.com/jpercypriestlake](http://www.facebook.com/jpercypriestlake).

