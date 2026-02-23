J. Percy Priest Dam requires daily road closures March 9-13

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Bell Road across J....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Bell Road across J. Percy Priest Dam will temporarily close 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday March 9-13, 2026., for the inspection of critical spillway equipment and maintenance. (USACE Photo by Park Ranger Dean Austin) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 25, 2026) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Bell Road across J. Percy Priest Dam will temporarily close 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday from March 9-13, 2026.



"The road closure is required to allow personnel the opportunity to safely inspect critical spillway equipment and perform maintenance without the interference of vehicle traffic," said Christopher Campbell, hydropower superintendent.



Commuters are encouraged to plan alternate routes during this time. Pedestrians and bicycle traffic are also not allowed across the dam during the closure of the roadway.



The Stones River Greenway Trailhead, Overlook, and Right Bank Tailwater areas will remain open during this road closure.



The closure begins just beyond the intersection of Stewarts Ferry Pike and Bell Road on the west side of the dam up to the overlook parking area on the east side.



For more information or to ask questions about the closure, please contact the J. Percy Priest Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-889-1975 or via e-mail at [jpercypriestlake@usace.army.mil](mailto:jpercypriestlake@usace.army.mil).



