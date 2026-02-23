DoDEA School Meal Prices to Increase Overseas for 2026 – 2027 School Year

The price for school breakfast and lunch at all Department of Defense Education Activity schools outside the continental United States managed by the Navy Exchange Service Command will increase $0.25 for the 2026 – 2027 school year. This is the first change in pricing in four years.



The lunch price for elementary and secondary students’ meals will be $3.75 and $4 respectively. Breakfast prices for all grades will be $2.25. There will be no price increase for students who qualify for free and reduced-price meals. Per federal guidelines, families qualifying for reduced-price meals will continue to pay 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch.



The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act (Public Law 111-296) requires DoDEA schools, as participants in the U. S. Department of Agriculture meal program, to raise paid student lunch prices to a level comparable to the rates used for USDA reimbursement.



The DoDEA Student Meal Program meets the same USDA guidelines as schools in the continental United States by providing quality nutritional meals that contain whole grains, lean proteins, fresh fruits and vegetables, and milk to students.



For more information on the Student Meal Program, visit myNavyExchange.com/smp.

