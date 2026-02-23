(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Polish Lt. Gen. Piotr Błazeusz, strategic advisor to the chief of the Polish General Staff, speaks to participants during the Strategic Competition in Russia course

    Polish Lt. Gen. Piotr Błazeusz, strategic advisor to the chief of the Polish General Staff, speaks to participants during the Strategic Competition in Russia course

    Photo By Spc. Karla Guerrero | Polish Lt. Gen. Piotr Błazeusz, strategic advisor to the chief of the Polish General...... read more read more

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.11.2026

    Courtesy Story

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    Polish Lt. Gen. Piotr Błazeusz, strategic advisor to the chief of the Polish General Staff, speaks to participants during the Strategic Competition in Russia course

    “We know the threat, and we know that it won’t go away. Ukraine for Russia is just a milestone. If they are successful in Ukraine, they will look at what they can do next.”

    - Polish Lt. Gen. Piotr Błazeusz\, strategic advisor to the chief of the Polish General Staff

    Lt. Gen. Błazeusz advanced the week’s discussions by sharing Poland’s perspective on credible deterrence and European-led security.

    He framed Poland’s posture around a clear understanding of the threat, noting that hybrid warfare is a daily reality in his country. From that standpoint, he outlined an approach that has positioned Poland as a model ally and a leading contributor to European-led security.

    Błazeusz highlighted the challenges and recommendations participants should consider to strengthen credible deterrence, including synchronized capability development, societal resilience, and interoperability across the Alliance.

    His remarks reinforced a core objective of the Marshall Center: equipping security professionals with the strategic insight and skills-based training needed to turn policy commitments into practical capability.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 07:07
    Story ID: 558815
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish Lt. Gen. Piotr Błazeusz, strategic advisor to the chief of the Polish General Staff, speaks to participants during the Strategic Competition in Russia course, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Polish Lt. Gen. Piotr Błazeusz speaks to participants during the Strategic Competition in Russia course
    Polish Lt. Gen. Piotr Błazeusz speaks to participants during the Strategic Competition in Russia course
    Polish Lt. Gen. Piotr Błazeusz, strategic advisor to the chief of the Polish General Staff, speaks to participants during the Strategic Competition in Russia course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version