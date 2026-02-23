Photo By Spc. Karla Guerrero | Polish Lt. Gen. Piotr Błazeusz, strategic advisor to the chief of the Polish General...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Karla Guerrero | Polish Lt. Gen. Piotr Błazeusz, strategic advisor to the chief of the Polish General Staff, highlights the challenges and recommendations participants should consider to strengthen credible deterrence during the Strategic Competition in Russia course at the George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026. The Marshall Center is a unique German-American partnership designed to engage partners and enable European-led deterrence and defense. (Photo by Karlheinz Wedhorn) see less | View Image Page

Polish Lt. Gen. Piotr Błazeusz, strategic advisor to the chief of the Polish General Staff, speaks to participants during the Strategic Competition in Russia course Your browser does not support the audio element.

“We know the threat, and we know that it won’t go away. Ukraine for Russia is just a milestone. If they are successful in Ukraine, they will look at what they can do next.” - Polish Lt. Gen. Piotr Błazeusz\, strategic advisor to the chief of the Polish General Staff Lt. Gen. Błazeusz advanced the week’s discussions by sharing Poland’s perspective on credible deterrence and European-led security. He framed Poland’s posture around a clear understanding of the threat, noting that hybrid warfare is a daily reality in his country. From that standpoint, he outlined an approach that has positioned Poland as a model ally and a leading contributor to European-led security. Błazeusz highlighted the challenges and recommendations participants should consider to strengthen credible deterrence, including synchronized capability development, societal resilience, and interoperability across the Alliance. His remarks reinforced a core objective of the Marshall Center: equipping security professionals with the strategic insight and skills-based training needed to turn policy commitments into practical capability.