Today, the Marshall Center welcomed a delegation from Purdue University to discuss shared interests in defense education and potential avenues for strategic partnership.
The conversation highlighted how academic strengths and defense-focused learning can reinforce one another, laying the groundwork for future collaboration.
Engagements like this demonstrate the Marshall Center’s commitment to collaborating with leading universities and established research institutions. We appreciate the Purdue team’s visit and their interest in expanding access to expertise and advancing security cooperation amid emerging global challenges.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 07:07
|Story ID:
|558814
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Purdue University visits the Marshall Center during the Strategic Competition in Russia course, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.