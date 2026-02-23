TGIF! Army & Air Force Exchange Service Gives Military Shoppers Chance to Win Each Week

Photo By Zachary Wright | Scroll, comment and win: @ShopMyExchange is bringing the excitement to Facebook with its Free Friday giveaways. Military shoppers can score free prizes, including housewares, appliances, furniture, power tools and more, by commenting on its Free Friday post before midnight on Fridays. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3av see less | View Image Page

Photo By Zachary Wright | Scroll, comment and win: @ShopMyExchange is bringing the excitement to Facebook with...... read more read more

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange is making Fridays even better for military shoppers with its Free Friday giveaways.

Authorized military shoppers worldwide who comment on the https://flic.kr/p/2rYegC3 each Friday athttps://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchangewill be automatically entered to win trending products, including kitchen and housewares, furniture, power tools and more.

“Free Fridays add excitement to the end of the week,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “By commenting on Facebook, shoppers have an easy opportunity to win something that adds value to their homes and daily life.”

In 2025, shoppers won nearly $25,000 in Free Friday prizes, including appliances, bedding, patio sets and more. Since the giveaway started in 2017, military shoppers have won more than $185,000 in prizes.

Among 2025 winners is Daniel Duplichien, of Keesler Air Force Base, an Air Force Veteran with 22 years of service, who won a vacuum set.

“I’ve entered a few sweepstakes hoping to win,” Duplichien said. “Then suddenly, I won a Free Fridays giveaway—two vacuum cleaners. The standup one will soon replace my old one, then the other will be a gift to family or friends. Thanks, Free Friday giveaways.”

Free Friday giveaways are open to all authorized Exchange shoppers 18 and older, including honorably discharged and disabled Veterans, and Department of War and Coast Guard civilians and retirees.

All comments made on the Free Friday Facebook post by 11:59 p.m. Central time on the day of the post will be entered. Winners will be randomly selected and notified by Facebook message from the verifiedhttps://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchangeaccount and/or email frommailto:socialmedia@aafes.com. Shoppers can find official Free Friday ruleshttps://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/2017/02/01/free-friday-rules/.

-- 30 --

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providingvalued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billionin earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs.The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website athttp://www.shopmyexchange.comorfollow us on X athttps://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Zach Wright, 214-312-6300, or WrightZ@aafes.com.

Follow the Exchange: Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shopmyexchange/