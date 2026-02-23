(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE announces upcoming maintenance activities at Cagles Mill Lake

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Story by Abby Korfhage 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District will be conducting maintenance activities at Cagles Mill Lake in Poland, Indiana. These activities are scheduled to begin mid-March and last through June 2026.

    During this time, a construction contractor will be on site to repair and repaint the catwalk leading to the dam’s control tower.

    For public safety, the operations area near the dam will be closed to public access for the duation of the project. This closure will be clearly marked with posted signage throughout the area.

    We understand this area is frequently used during the spring for fishing and trail walking, and we appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation while this important maintenance work is completed. These repairs are necessary to ensure the long-term safety and reliability of the structure.

    The times and duration of these activities are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors. Any questions concerning the upcoming work can be directed to the Cagles Mill Lake Office at (765) 795-4439.

    For information about Cagles Mill Lake and for the project’s latest updates visit: https://www.facebook.com/CaglesMillUSACE

    Contact Cagles Mill Lake Office 765-795-4439

