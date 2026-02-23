(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE announces upcoming maintenance activities at Cagles Mill Lake

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE announces upcoming maintenance activities at Cagles Mill Lake

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Abby Korfhage 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District will be conducting maintenance activities at Cagles Mill Lake in Poland, Indiana. These activities are scheduled to begin mid-March and last through June 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 11:58
    Photo ID: 9534167
    VIRIN: 260206-A-KX407-3803
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 264.76 KB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE announces upcoming maintenance activities at Cagles Mill Lake, by Abby Korfhage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE announces upcoming maintenance activities at Cagles Mill Lake

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Works
    Louisville District
    safety
    USACE
    Cagles Mill Lake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery