USACE announces new management of Cave Creek Recreation Area at Rough River Lake

Louisville, KY -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District announces new management of the Cave Creek recreation area at Rough River Lake near Falls of Rough, Kentucky, for the 2026 recreation season. Effective March 1, 2026, Cave Creek Campground will be managed under a lease agreement with Common Capital RE Holdings LLC, with BrightSky Campgrounds overseeing day-to-day operations and reservation services on behalf of the lessee.

USACE remains committed to maintaining a sustainable recreation program while providing a high-quality experience for lake visitors. As part of this effort, the Louisville District routinely evaluates how to best deliver an endurng recreation program amid rising supply and service costs. This includes optimizing project operations through public-private partnerships.

To support these objectives, the Louisville District is partnering with local businesses to transition management responsibilities for these select recreation areas. These partnerships are intended to enhance operational efficiency and maintain recreation facilities for public use.

Under the lease agreement, lessees are required to comply with all terms and conditions of the lease, as well as all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

Questions regarding fees, pass eligibility, or reservation procedures should be directed to the new managing entity, BrightSky Campgrounds, at 270-938-3715 or rob@brightskycampgrounds.com.

The Louisville District will continue working to ensure a smooth transition for visitors ahead of the 2026 recreation season.

For information about Rough River Lake and for the project’s latest updates visit: https://www.facebook.com/RoughRiverLakeUSACE

Contact Louisville District Public Affairs LRL-PAO@usace.army.mil