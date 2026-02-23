USACE announces new management of Cave Creek Recreation Area at Rough River Lake

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District announces new management of the Cave Creek recreation area at Rough River Lake near Falls of Rough, Kentucky, for the 2026 recreation season. Effective March 1, 2026, Cave Creek Campground will be managed under a lease agreement with Common Capital RE Holdings LLC, with BrightSky Campgrounds overseeing day-to-day operations and reservation services on behalf of the lessee.