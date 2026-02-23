The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District announces new management of the Cave Creek recreation area at Rough River Lake near Falls of Rough, Kentucky, for the 2026 recreation season. Effective March 1, 2026, Cave Creek Campground will be managed under a lease agreement with Common Capital RE Holdings LLC, with BrightSky Campgrounds overseeing day-to-day operations and reservation services on behalf of the lessee.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 11:46
|Photo ID:
|9534127
|VIRIN:
|260220-A-KX407-7216
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|249.32 KB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE announces new management of Cave Creek Recreation Area at Rough River Lake, by Abby Korfhage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE announces new management of Cave Creek Recreation Area at Rough River Lake
No keywords found.