    USACE announces new management of Cave Creek Recreation Area at Rough River Lake

    USACE announces new management of Cave Creek Recreation Area at Rough River Lake

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Abby Korfhage 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District announces new management of the Cave Creek recreation area at Rough River Lake near Falls of Rough, Kentucky, for the 2026 recreation season. Effective March 1, 2026, Cave Creek Campground will be managed under a lease agreement with Common Capital RE Holdings LLC, with BrightSky Campgrounds overseeing day-to-day operations and reservation services on behalf of the lessee.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 11:46
    USACE announces new management of Cave Creek Recreation Area at Rough River Lake

    Civil Works
    Louisville District
    rough river lake
    USACE
    recreation

