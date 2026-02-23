USACE announces new management of Pikes Ridge Recreation Area at Green River Lake

Photo By Abby Korfhage | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District announces new management of the Pikes Ridge Campground recreation area at Green River Lake near Campbellsville, Kentucky. Effective March 1, 2026, Pikes Ridge Campground Recreation Area will be managed under a lease agreement with Common Capital RE Holdings LLC, with BrightSky Campgrounds overseeing day-to-day operations and reservation services on behalf of the lessee. see less | View Image Page

LOUISVILLE, KY -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District announces new management of the Pikes Ridge Campground recreation area at Green River Lake near Campbellsville, Kentucky. Effective March 1, 2026, Pikes Ridge Campground Recreation Area will be managed under a lease agreement with Common Capital RE Holdings LLC, with BrightSky Campgrounds overseeing day-to-day operations and reservation services on behalf of the lessee.

USACE remains committed to maintaining a sustainable recreation program while providing a high-quality experience for lake visitors. As part of this effort, the Louisville District routinely evaluates how to best deliver an enduring recreation program amid rising supply and service costs. This includes optimizing project operations through public-private partnerships.

To support these objectives, the Louisville District is partnering with a local business to transition management responsibilities for Pikes Ridge Recreation Area. This partnership is intended to enhance operational efficiency and maintain recreation facilities for public use.

Existing reservations will be honored but must be rebooked with the new managing entity. Visitors will need to contact BrightSky Campgrounds and provide their original reservation number to complete the rebooking process. Guests will have until March 9, 2026, at midnight (Eastern Time) to rebook their reservation. After this deadline, reservations that have not been rebooked will no longer be held. Additional instructions will be provided by the managing entity at the time of rebooking.

Questions regarding fees, pass eligibility, or rebooking procedures should be directed to the new managing entity, BrightSky Campgrounds, at 270-938-3715 or rob@brightskycampgrounds.com.

Under the lease agreement, lessees are required to comply with all terms and conditions of the lease, as well as all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

The Louisville District will continue working to ensure a smooth transition for visitors ahead of the 2026 recreation season.

For information about Green River Lake and for the project’s latest updates visit: https://www.facebook.com/GreenRiverLakeUSACE.

Contact Louisville District Public Affairs LRL-PAO@usace.army.mil