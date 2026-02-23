USACE announces new management of Pikes Ridge Recreation Area at Green River Lake

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District announces new management of the Pikes Ridge Campground recreation area at Green River Lake near Campbellsville, Kentucky. Effective March 1, 2026, Pikes Ridge Campground Recreation Area will be managed under a lease agreement with Common Capital RE Holdings LLC, with BrightSky Campgrounds overseeing day-to-day operations and reservation services on behalf of the lessee.