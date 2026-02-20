Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works announces ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ initiative for the Army’s Civil Works program

CHICAGO, IL – Today, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam R. Telle announced a major initiative, “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork,” for the Army’s Civil Works program.

“Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” will provide greater focus on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) core Civil Works missions, while minimizing non-core programs, direct funding to priority water resources projects that will provide the greatest benefits to the nation, shorten permitting timelines, and reduce or eliminate extraneous regulations and paperwork that slow USACE’s delivery of Civil Works projects and programs.

“President Trump has empowered his administration to work with lightspeed efficiency to make our government deliver more for all Americans. The Army Civil Works’ ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ initiative will enable the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to deliver critical projects and programs for the nation more efficiently, sooner, and at less cost than the current ways of doing business,” said Telle. “This will eliminate bureaucratic delays and provide fast, clear decisions needed to save lives and empower our economy.”

“Continuous Army transformation is about rapidly delivering war winning capabilities to the Army today, not years in the future. But that’s not all; we’re also transforming at home, too,” said Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll. “I’m incredibly proud of the ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ (BINP) transformation initiative the Army Civil Works and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers teams recently unveiled. BINP will build and strengthen American infrastructure across our nation, increasing resiliency and providing tangible, long-lasting value for the American people.”

“Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” will enable USACE district commanders around the nation to execute the Civil Works projects and programs that benefit the nation. USACE commanders will be empowered to take informed risks in advancing critical water resources projects and programs to completion faster and at less cost. The policy changes will also bring greater transparency and accountability for the program to the American public, project partners and sponsors, industry, and the elected leaders who make the annual funding decisions for the Civil Works program.

The plan consists of 27 initiatives grouped under five categories: • Maximizing the Ability to Deliver National Infrastructure • Cutting Red Tape • Focus on Efficiency • Transparency & Accountability • Prioritization

The initiatives do not affect USACE execution of its emergency response support to natural and manmade disasters.

"The U.S. Army’s Civil Works program has been an invaluable cornerstone for more than 200 years. ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ will return USACE to a focus on its core missions and ensure the enterprise continues to be the most trusted national resource delivering water resources solutions,” added Telle. “This is only possible with President Trump’s leadership that has enabled our team to maximize our ability to deliver national infrastructure and cut red tape for the American people.”

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is launching a nationwide initiative to deliver projects with greater efficiency. This new approach will accelerate project delivery through smarter contracting, higher design standards, and a reformed partnership pipeline. The plan restores discipline by focusing resources on the highest-priority projects that serve the national interest, ensuring the critical infrastructure America needs is delivered faster.

In the Chicago District, this focus on efficiency is already being applied to its critical navigation mission. COL Kenneth P. Rockwell, commander, USACE Chicago District, explained how this initiative directly impacts the region.

"Our navigation mission is vital to the Great Lakes region and its nexus to the inland waterway system," said COL Rockwell. "This initiative reinforces our commitment to maintaining deep-draft commercial harbors in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, as well as the Illinois Waterway. By focusing on 'Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork,' the Chicago District will find better and faster ways to deliver on our critically important navigation mission and keep these commercial arteries open."

The USACE Chicago District’s robust maintenance dredging program is essential for keeping these waterways safe and navigable for shipping. This mission provides the economic foundation for the Great Lakes region and the nation's inland commercial traffic. Of note USACE Chicago district is responsible for the maintenance of 21 federal harbors on the western and southern shores of Lake Michigan, including four with direct business connections to the inland navigation system.

This vital infrastructure ensures that the Great Lakes and the nation's inland waterways remain powerful engines for American commerce