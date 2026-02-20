(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Video by Kyler Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    Lt. Col. Henry Harpen, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District Deputy Commander, speaks about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ renewed focus on its core missions in Chicago, Illinois, Feb. 23, 2026. By focusing on 'Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork,' the Chicago District will find better and faster ways to deliver on our critically important navigation mission.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 18:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996973
    VIRIN: 260223-A-CH700-4355
    Filename: DOD_111539489
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Chicago District Deputy Commander speaks on “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” Initiative, by Kyler Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works announces &lsquo;Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork&rsquo; initiative for the Army&rsquo;s Civil Works program

    TAGS

    Harbor
    Corps
    Chicago
    Illinois
    Dredging
    Navigation

