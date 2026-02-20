USACE Chicago District Deputy Commander speaks on “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” Initiative

Lt. Col. Henry Harpen, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District Deputy Commander, speaks about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ renewed focus on its core missions in Chicago, Illinois, Feb. 23, 2026. By focusing on 'Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork,' the Chicago District will find better and faster ways to deliver on our critically important navigation mission.
Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works announces ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ initiative for the Army’s Civil Works program
