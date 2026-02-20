USACE Chicago District Deputy Commander speaks on “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” Initiative

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Henry Harpen, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District Deputy Commander, speaks about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ renewed focus on its core missions in Chicago, Illinois, Feb. 23, 2026. By focusing on 'Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork,' the Chicago District will find better and faster ways to deliver on our critically important navigation mission.