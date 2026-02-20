Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works announces ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ initiative for the Army’s Civil Works program

Today, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam R. Telle announced a major initiative, “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork,” for the Army’s Civil Works program.

“Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” will provide greater focus on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) core Civil Works missions, while minimizing non-core programs, direct funding to priority water resources projects that will provide the greatest benefits to the nation, shorten permitting timelines, and reduce or eliminate extraneous regulations and paperwork that slow USACE’s delivery of Civil Works projects and programs.

“President Trump has empowered his administration to work with lightspeed efficiency to make our government deliver more for all Americans. The Army Civil Works’ ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ initiative will enable the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to deliver critical projects and programs for the nation more efficiently, sooner, and at less cost than the current ways of doing business,” said Telle. “This will eliminate bureaucratic delays and provide fast, clear decisions needed to save lives and empower our economy.”

“Continuous Army transformation is about rapidly delivering war winning capabilities to the Army today, not years in the future. But that’s not all; we’re also transforming at home, too,” said Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll. “I’m incredibly proud of the ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ (BINP) transformation initiative the Army Civil Works and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers teams recently unveiled. BINP will build and strengthen American infrastructure across our nation, increasing resiliency and providing tangible, long-lasting value for the American people.”

“Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” will enable USACE district commanders around the nation to execute the Civil Works projects and programs that benefit the nation. USACE commanders will be empowered to take informed risks in advancing critical water resources projects and programs to completion faster and at less cost. The policy changes will also bring greater transparency and accountability for the program to the American public, project partners and sponsors, industry, and the elected leaders who make the annual funding decisions for the Civil Works program.

The plan consists of 27 initiatives grouped under five categories: · Maximizing the Ability to Deliver National Infrastructure · Cutting Red Tape · Focus on Efficiency · Transparency & Accountability · Prioritization The initiatives do not affect USACE execution of its emergency response support to natural and manmade disasters.

"The U.S. Army’s Civil Works program has been an invaluable cornerstone for more than 200 years. ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ will return USACE to a focus on its core missions and ensure the enterprise continues to be the most trusted national resource delivering water resources solutions,” added Telle. “This is only possible with President Trump’s leadership that has enabled our team to maximize our ability to deliver national infrastructure and cut red tape for the American people.”

One of the plan’s initiatives includes cutting Red Tape. USACE Fort Worth District is overhauling our regulatory process to be clear, consistent, and efficient. USACE will slash bureaucratic delays to provide faster decisions to accelerate the delivery of our vital infrastructure projects.

There is a significant volume of permitting actions both in the Southwest region and nationwide that require a need to reach decisions faster and more efficiently to deliver for our communities and the Nation. Several solutions being developed are geospatial tools to reduce subjectivity in identifying and eliminating areas from the 1972 Clean Water Act jurisdiction. Another solution is the continued investment in the Regulatory Request System to make applying for and getting a permit easier and faster. The goal is to have objective, and more transparent jurisdictional determinations and permit decisions that are tightly aligned with Administration priorities that streamline permitting and leverage technology.

“Reducing our permitting timelines is critical to enable economic vitality for Texas and the Nation,” said Col. Calvin Kroeger, commander, USACE Fort Worth District. “With hundreds of permits within our area of responsibility, we’re laser focused on working with our partners at the federal, state and local levels to produce solutions that improve how we deliver these important projects to our Texas communities and our industrial partners.”

The USACE Fort Worth District oversees a significant Flood Risk Management program with 25 multipurpose reservoirs providing \~33% of Texas surface water supply, 373 miles of levees and bank protection designed to protect millions of people and billions of dollars of infrastructure throughout Texas. Fort Worth District leaders will work closely with our state and local partners to streamline solutions that improve how USACE delivers these important projects to Texas communities and the Nation.

The Lewisville Dam Safety Modification project, located northeast of Fort Worth and upstream of Dallas, Texas, will protect over three million people and $2.6 billion of infrastructure along the Trinity River. This essential dam safety modification project is currently under construction and will be completed in 2027.

Key projects in the district include:

Dallas Floodways/Dallas Floodway Extension (Dallas, TX) Lewisville Dam Safety Modification Project (Lewisville, TX) Lower Colorado River Phase Wharton (Wharton, TX) Westside Creek (San Antonio, TX) Whitney Lake Reallocation Study (Whitney, TX)

“The Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” initiative will enable the Fort Worth District to find more efficient ways to deliver our critically important civil works mission and the many other missions the district is responsible for in the region.

Visit the Fort Worth District web site at: http://www.swf.usace.army.mil/ and social media at: https://about.me/usacefortworth