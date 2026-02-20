Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Josh Cote | 260220-N-UJ449-1562 Capt. Jose Roman, right, requests permission to go ashore for the final time from Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during a change of command and retirement ceremony on Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 20, 2026. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Josh Coté) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One held a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 20.

Capt. James Hoey relieved Capt. Jose Roman, who had been serving as commodore of LCSRON One since Dec. 2024.

Vice Admiral Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, served as the presiding officer and guest speaker of the ceremony, presenting Roman with a Legion of Merit for his tenure at LCSRON One and honoring his leadership and naval career.

“Let’s frame the strategic environment here. LCSRON One is defining the future of naval power. The work being done here, on these warships and with these crews, is critical in advancing our future force vision. We are building a flexible, effective force that integrates manned and unmanned systems…Central to this ceremony is celebrating that a vision is only as good as the leader who can actualize it,” said McLane. “Captain Roman, you have done just that. During your command, Robotic and Autonomous Systems moved from concept into sustained operational employment. LCSRON One deployed the first three LCS warships equipped with the Mine Countermeasure Mission Package to Fifth Fleet — expanding real-world capability in theater and delivering on years of development work across the Force.”

Throughout his time as commodore, LCSRON One, Roman oversaw the employment of LCS’ throughout U.S. Third, Fifth and Seventh Fleets supporting Oceana Maritime Security Initiative patrols, Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training exercises with several ally and partner nations, South China Sea patrols, and other critical operations. He innovated LCS sustainment by transitioning the Maintenance Execution Team under Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, reducing reliance on contractors while expanding capacity for tag-outs, work authorizations, corrective maintenance, and contractor escort duties.

The ceremony also marked Roman’s retirement from the U.S. Navy after 36 years of faithful service.

“For 36 years, I’ve had the incredible honor of serving with amazing officers, chiefs, sailors, civilians across 10 Navy warships and staffs that took me around the world,” said Roman. “I had the privilege of serving alongside amazing Sailors during times of peace, and in moments of grave national need. But none of this journey—not one deployment, not one promotion, not even one watch—was done alone. Thank you to the men and women in uniform and the civilians I had the privilege to serve with.”

Hoey, a native of Santa Rosa, Calif., most recently served as the deputy commodore of LCSRON One. He also served as the executive and commanding officer aboard USS Charleston (LCS 18), the N48 LCS/MCM Sustainment Officer and Deputy Director Task Force LCS at Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, as an associate fellow at the Chief of Naval Operations Strategic Studies Group (SSG XXVI), branch chief for interagency operations at the United States Africa Command, and operations officer at the Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center.

“If you were to walk into my office today, you would see a well-worn copy of Sebastian Junger’s Tribe on my desk. Junger observed that humans don’t mind hardship— they thrive on it—but they cannot survive NOT feeling necessary. Jose, for 36 years, your service has been a masterclass in that principle. Your career hasn’t just been a series of assignments; it has been a daily act of devotion to this country and to the Navy…Today, as we mark this change of command and retirement, we celebrate the tribe you built and the essential legacy you leave behind. Jose, thank you for your leadership and for being our tribal leader. Fair winds and following seas,” said Hoey. “Let’s remember this: success isn’t just about what we’ve done—it’s about what we will do, together. The mission is ours. The future is ours. And together, we will continue to lead the way.”

Roman, a native of Miami, graduated from the Joint Forces Staff College, after earning his commission through the enlisted commissioning program.

Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

