PCU John F. Kennedy’s Medical Team Conducts First At-Sea Surgery Your browser does not support the audio element.

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyrell K. Morris

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Feb. 1, 2026) – Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) conducted its first at-sea surgery as she sailed through the Atlantic Ocean for the first time during Builder’s Trials. The emergency appendectomy was conducted in the ship’s medical facility with doctors and corpsmen from John F. Kennedy and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75).

“I feel proud to be a part of history and such a monumental occasion,” said Lt. Cmdr. James Martinson, a surgeon temporarily assigned to John F. Kennedy from Harry S. Truman. “I couldn’t have done it without a team that supported me, especially the captain and the senior medical officer trusting my ability as a surgeon to do this.”

After recognizing the patient's condition, Hospitalman Anna Bryant promptly notified the doctors, setting the wheels in motion for surgery.

“Normally the body language and vitals of the patient would be different for their diagnosis, but after asking the right questions and conducting a thorough exam, I was able to correctly diagnose the patient’s issue,” said Bryant.

Cmdr. Kathryn Miller, John F. Kennedy’s certified registered nurse anesthetist, attributed the team’s success to rigorous and routine training that prepared them to react instinctively to the high stakes scenario confidently.

“It’s important to train and do drills for scenarios like this because you never know your blind spots,” said Miller. “You never know what equipment is going to work or not, so everyone needs to know where your fail-safes are and how to troubleshoot equipment to ensure mission success.”

During the procedure, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rashidah Parker served as Martinson’s first assistant. Her responsibility was holding a camera steady inside the patient in order to provide a clear picture for the surgeon.

“Holding the camera was a new position for me,” said Parker. “I’m usually the other surgical tech that’s passing the instruments to the surgeon, so it was cool to get a different perspective and master a new skillset.”

As the final stitch was placed, a wave of relief and accomplishment washed over the room culminating a shared victory.

“I’m glad we had the team we did,” said Lt. Cmdr. Rocquelle Dishaw, John F. Kennedy’s ship nurse. “Everyone was competent and ready and I don’t think the results could’ve gone any better.”

Finally, as the operation concluded, the team exchanged glances filled with pride and respect. The surgical team had not only accomplished a remarkable feat, but had also forged a stronger bond, a testament to their resilience and dedication. The collaboration across ships highlighted the Navy’s commitment to teamwork, proving that together they could achieve the extraordinary.

John F. Kennedy continued Builder’s Trials, providing an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, but a new chapter was marked, underscoring the crew’s commitment to readiness. The surgical procedure demonstrated the Navy’s commitment to innovation and care, proving that even in the vastness of the ocean, compassion and skill could thrive.